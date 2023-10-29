2023 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday:
- Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) is questionable to return against the Titans. Wide receiver Drake London (groin) is also questionable to return.
- Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (groin) and center Jarrett Patterson (ankle) did not return against the Panthers.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (ankle) did not return against the Steelers.
- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was added to the injury report with illness, but there is no game status designation against Denver.
- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) did not return against the Cowboys. Defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) also left and did not return to the game.
- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (ankle) was ruled out against the Packers.
- New England Patriots wide receivers DeVante Parker (head) and Kendrick Bourne (knee) were ruled out against the Dolphins. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) was also ruled out.
- New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) was ruled out against the Jets and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation, the team announced. Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) was also ruled out.
- New York Jets defensive lineman Al Woods (calf) was ruled out against the Giants. Center Connor McGovern (knee) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (calf) were also ruled out.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) was ruled out against the Jaguars. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) was also ruled out.
- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra has been ruled out against the Commanders after being evaluated for a concussion. Defensive tackle Milton Williams (shoulder) is questionable to return. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (back) is questionable to return.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams (knee) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
- Washington Commanders center Ricky Stromberg (knee) was ruled out against the Eagles. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (toe) is also questionable to return.