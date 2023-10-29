Rams QB Matthew Stafford leaves loss to Cowboys with thumb injury

A thumb injury ended Matthew Stafford's Sunday early.
Stafford had his thumb injured on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the first half and left in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' 43-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He was replaced by backup Brett Rypien.
Stafford was clearly in pain after he threw an incomplete pass and his thumb was contacted by a Cowboys defender. He immediately grasped his right throwing hand and could be seen trying to shake it out. He returned in the third quarter and threw a touchdown to Ben Skowronek, but was later replaced by Rypien.
Stafford left the game with the Rams trailing, 33-17, having completed 13 of 22 passes for 162 yards, the touchdown and an interception that the Cowboys returned for a touchdown.