Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out after suffering injury in first half vs. Jaguars

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered an injury in the first of of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will not return.

Pickett went down after taking a big hit in the final minute of the first half and quickly exited for the locker room. He was later seen warming up following halftime, and the Steelers initially announced that he was expected to return to the game after being evaluated for a ribs injury. Pickett, however, was soon downgraded to out to begin the second half.