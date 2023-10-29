Giants QB Tyrod Taylor taken to local hospital after suffering ribs injury vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a ribs injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jets and will not return, the team announced.

The Giants also announced that Taylor has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Taylor was injured midway through the second quarter after he attempted to run after catching a deflected pass. Taylor was taken down by Jets defenders Quinnen Williamsand C.J. Mosley, and Taylor immediately was attended to by trainers.

Taylor was starting his third consecutive game in relief of Daniel Jones, who is still recovering from a neck injury he suffered earlier this season. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning that Jones' injury is not considered a season-ending one, but one of the issues is that it has caused significant weakness in his left (non-throwing) arm