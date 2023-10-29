Symptoms of Giants QB Daniel Jones' neck injury includes left-side weakness

If Jones, 26, were to return before he's fully healthy, there would be a heightened risk of reinjury that would send him back to square one. So, the Giants continue to take a cautious approach to his return. The past two weeks in practice, Jones took increased scout-team reps, a sign that shutting him down is not currently under consideration. But until he's fully cleared, that's all he'll do at practice.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked this past week if Jones' injury could be season-ending.

"I don't have a crystal ball with injuries," Daboll told reporters, "but he is getting better and we'll see where he is next week."

Jones previously suffered a neck injury in 2021 -- another disc issue that led to an early end to his season. Jones has said this recent neck injury isn't as severe, and sources say it's not viewed as anything long-term. However, the risk of further complication isn't worth rushing him back.

The Giants signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract in March that pays him $46 million this season and $36 million in 2024, including $35.5 million fully guaranteed. Another $23 million is guaranteed for injury in 2025.