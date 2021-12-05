Giants QB Daniel Jones likely out multiple weeks with neck injury

Mike Glennon has started just five games over the past four seasons. He might get a few more with the Giants this December.

Daniel Jones will likely be out multiple weeks while dealing with a neck injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The fourth-year starter went down during last week's win over the Eagles and was limited in practice before being ruled out for Week 13. He'll undergo further testing Monday, with Rapoport noting there might be more than ligament issues ailing Jones. He's now considered week to week.

That leaves Glennon, already slated to play Sunday against the Dolphins, as New York's probable starter beyond this weekend. The former third-rounder appeared in -- and started -- five games last year with the Jaguars, losing all five. He's won just six of 27 starts over a nine-year career, which includes stints with the Buccaneers and Bears.