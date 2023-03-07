Giants, QB Daniel Jones agree to four-year, $160 million contract

It's a stunning turnaround for the former first-round pick from where we were a year ago.

Upon taking over the Giants, one of general manager Joe Schoen's first big decisions was to decline the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract last year. That set the stage for a prove-it season for the former No. 6 overall pick.

Prove it he did in the eyes of the Giants.

In Brian Daboll's offense, Jones had his best season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games. The QB also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs on 120 rushes, while cutting down his fumbles (six).

Jones helped lead the 9-7-1 Giants to a postseason berth and a wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings, perhaps the best game in his NFL career.

In the end, it was enough to convince the Giants that, under Daboll's tutelage, Jones was just scratching the surface. Now they're paying him to be a difference maker. The pressure is on for New York and Jones to continue their rise in the NFC East.