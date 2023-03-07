Giants, QB Daniel Jones agree to four-year, $160 million contract

The New York Giants beat the buzzer on a long-term contract with quarterback Daniel Jones.
Big Blue and Jones agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $160 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the agreement. The pact includes $35 million in additional incentives, $82 million over the first two years and a first-year cap number of $19 million, per Rapoport.
The deal came down minutes before the NFL's franchise tag deadline. Getting Jones' contract done allowed the Giants to use the tag and keep star running back Saquon Barkley off the free-agent market.
Jones' deal makes him the ninth quarterback to breach the $40 million-per-year mark in the NFL.
It's a stunning turnaround for the former first-round pick from where we were a year ago.
Upon taking over the Giants, one of general manager Joe Schoen's first big decisions was to decline the fifth-year option on Jones' rookie contract last year. That set the stage for a prove-it season for the former No. 6 overall pick.
Prove it he did in the eyes of the Giants.
In Brian Daboll's offense, Jones had his best season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games. The QB also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs on 120 rushes, while cutting down his fumbles (six).
Jones helped lead the 9-7-1 Giants to a postseason berth and a wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings, perhaps the best game in his NFL career.
In the end, it was enough to convince the Giants that, under Daboll's tutelage, Jones was just scratching the surface. Now they're paying him to be a difference maker. The pressure is on for New York and Jones to continue their rise in the NFC East.
Schoen set out this offseason to ensure he kept both Jones and Barkley in New York in 2023. Tuesday, Big Blue accomplished that goal.