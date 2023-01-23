Giants GM Joe Schoen expects to re-sign Daniel Jones, hopes to retain Saquon Barkley

New York's blissful sprint from a 4-13 afterthought searching for organizational direction to a surprise wild-card winner required a few key developments. First, the Giants had to receive quality play from Jones, who had failed to live up to first-round expectations prior to 2022. Then, they needed at least a couple of his running mates to follow suit.

Jones delivered, posting his best season as a professional in his first year playing under new head coach Brian Daboll. Jones finished with a career-high 67.2 completion percentage, racking up 3,205 passing yards and posting a 15-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Jones added 120 rushes for 708 yards and seven touchdowns, becoming a dual-threat signal-caller who was able to help the Giants return to a level of offensive competence unseen since the final years of Eli Manning's career.

"I don't know if there was necessarily an 'ah ha' moment or anything like that. We've just continued to evaluate him throughout the season and what the coaches were asking him to do, and he was executing the game plans," Schoen said of Jones' improvement. "Dabes and I communicate on a daily basis. Not just Dabes and I, but the offensive staff and what they're asking him to do, and he continued to prove throughout the season. I don't know the exact date or time when we were like, 'Daniel is our guy,' but we're pleased with how he played this season."

As for Jones' teammates, running back Saquon Barkley picked a perfect time to return to his former game-breaking self, finishing with a career-best 1,312 rushing yards and coming one touchdown shy of tying his single-season high of 11. Barkley's resurgence shifted a significant portion of responsibility off Jones' shoulders, allowing the quarterback to play with more freedom.

Barkley's timing was crucial to his future, too. The running back played 2022 on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, posting a banner season just before hitting free agency.

In a league dominated by the quarterback position, re-signing Jones will be atop the Giants' list of priorities. Barkley could be right behind him in line, although Schoen didn't sound quite as convinced he'll be able to keep both, even if he knows in his heart he'd be overjoyed to do so.

"Again, this is a special team to me. It was my first year," Schoen said. "We'd like to have all the guys back, I really would, but there's a business side to it and there's rules you need to operate under in terms of the salary cap. You know, Saquon, he's a good player, he's a great teammate. I loved getting to know him this season, and he's a guy we would love to have back. It's just, again, we haven't had our end of the season meetings yet."