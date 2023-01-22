Around the NFL

RB Saquon Barkley 'can't envision' loss to Eagles being his 'last time in a Giants uniform'

Published: Jan 22, 2023 at 01:02 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

A franchise-shifting decision awaits the Giants and running back Saquon Barkley.

A week after a demonstrative performance in a wild-card upset over the Vikings, New York fell back to earth against the Eagles, which leaves Big Blue needing to quickly pivot to keeping cornerstones of the turnaround like Barkley around.

Related Links

"I'll probably sit down with my agent at some time this week," Barkley, who is a pending free agent, told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo postgame. "I've been vocal about how I feel, where I want to be and where I want to stay. It's out of my hands. And that's part of the business, but everyone knows how I feel."

The two-time Pro Bowler's resurgent 2022 was a primary reason why head coach Brian Daboll's inaugural season resulted in New York's first playoff trip in six years, and he remained a highlight in both postseason games.

Barkley set career highs in the regular season with 295 carries and 1,312 rushing yards, and his 10 rushing TDs trailed behind only his prolific rookie campaign.

He continued rolling against the Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend, touching the ball 15 times for 109 yards and two scores. He actually improved on his 5.9 yards per carry from the previous week in New York's 38-7 loss on Saturday, this time averaging 6.8 yards on nine carries, but the game was too out of hand for any of that to matter -- the Eagles' five first-half possessions netted four touchdowns; The Giants' five first-half possessions provided no points and an interception.

"It sucks," Barkley told reporters in the team locker room. "It was a fun team. The guys here, the coaches, the thing that we were able to build this year. The way we played for each other this year. It was special. Obviously it didn't end how we would want it to end. It's not just cause of the record or 'cause we made it to the playoffs, but this is probably one of my favorite teams all time. That's the sad thing about the NFL. No matter what, the locker room is not gonna be exactly the same next year."

The runaway game shifts the focus from a Giants season that exceeded expectations to an offseason expected to shape the team's next several years.

Barkley has made it clear he would prefer to stay with the team that drafted him, and the Giants reportedly view both Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones as key players for the 2023 season and beyond, but speculation on futures will continue until pen meets paper.

When and if a new deal is struck, perhaps a reunion will help begin to wash away the bitter sting of Saturday's defeat.

Referring to the loss, Barkley said: "I can't envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform."

Related Content

news

Eagles beat Giants, reach first NFC Championship Game since 2017 Super Bowl-winning season

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Trevor Lawrence optimistic about Jaguars' future: 'This is more the beginning than it is the end'

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell short against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round after a tremendous 2022 turnaround, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence sees this as "more the beginning that it is the end of something."

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid becomes third coach with 20 playoff wins

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs moved on to the AFC Championship Game, and Ried moved up in the record books in the process as he becomes the third coach in NFL history to win 20 playoff games.

news

Chiefs defeat Jaguars, advance to fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, on Saturday to advance to their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes overcomes ankle injury, returns in Divisional Round win over Jaguars

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Jaguars that held him out for nearly the entire second quarter, but he returned following halftime to guide Kansas City to victory.

news

Chargers' Joey Bosa fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Jaguars, criticizing officials

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa was fined $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating in last week's playoff loss to the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Divisional Round inactives for 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for all four Divisional Round matchups of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals targeting 2023 offseason for QB Joe Burrow's contract extension

The Bengals are targeting this offseason to sign Joe Burrow to a new contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning on Saturday.

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions

Newly hired Titans general manager Ran Carthon on Friday said he needed more time to evaluate Tennessee's roster with head coach Mike Vrabel before making a decision on Ryan Tannehill's future.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE