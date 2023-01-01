Giants hope to retain QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley for 2023 and beyond

A win over the Colts on Sunday will earn the New York Giants their first playoff berth since 2016. The club hopes to retain the two key players on offense who helped get them there.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants view quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley as part of the club's future in 2023 and beyond, per sources.

"Both of these guys are free agents. The Giants do plan to attempt to work out a deal with both of these guys," Rapoport said Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning. "Obviously the franchise tag is available. You can only tag one, so in this scenario, one would need a multi-year deal and one could have tag."

Rapoport adds that the price would have to be right and there won't be a blank check for either, but there is hope within the club to bring back Jones and Barkley following a season where both have put up career-high numbers.