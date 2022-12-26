Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2022 NFL season

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. All scenarios exclude those involving tied games. AFC scenarios are subject to change given the outcome of Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. L.A. can clinch a playoff berth with a win.
AFC
CLINCHED:
- Buffalo Bills -- AFC East
- Kansas City Chiefs -- AFC West
- Cincinnati Bengals -- playoff berth
- Baltimore Ravens -- playoff berth
Buffalo Bills (12-3) (at Cincinnati (11-4), Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Buffalo clinches home-field advantage and AFC's lone first-round bye with:
- BUF win + KC loss
Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) (vs. Buffalo (12-3), Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:
- CIN win + BAL loss
Miami Dolphins (8-7) (at New England (7-8), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Miami clinches playoff berth with:
- MIA win + NYJ loss
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Philadelphia Eagles -- playoff berth
- Minnesota Vikings -- NFC North
- San Francisco 49ers -- NFC West
- Dallas Cowboys -- playoff berth
Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) (vs. New Orleans (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win OR
- DAL loss
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title, home-field advantage and NFC's lone first-round bye with:
- PHI win OR
- DAL loss + SF loss + MIN loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) (vs. Carolina (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
- TB win
New York Giants (8-6-1) (vs. Indianapolis (4-9-1), 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
New York clinches playoff berth with:
- NYG win OR
- WAS loss + SEA loss OR
- WAS loss + DET loss + GB loss OR
- DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss
Washington Commanders (7-7-1) (vs. Cleveland (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Washington clinches playoff berth with
- WAS win + DET loss + SEA loss + GB loss