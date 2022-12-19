Cowboys clinch second straight playoff trip thanks to Giants win

Not since 2006-2007, have the Dallas Cowboys made the postseason dance in back-to-back seasons.

That changed Sunday.

Despite a 40-34 overtime loss to the the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas clinched a playoff berth thanks to the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday and the Washington Commanders defeat against the New York Giants on Sunday night.

Mike McCarthy's squad now heads into a massive NFC East showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. Both squads have locked up playoff spots, but will battle it out with the Cowboys trying to keep alive their slim hopes for an NFC East title, which was won in 2021 by Dallas.