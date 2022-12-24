Around the NFL

Ravens return to playoffs after one-year hiatus with win over Falcons, Patriots' loss to Bengals

Published: Dec 24, 2022 at 04:22 PM
The Baltimore Ravens are back in the playoffs.

Baltimore's 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday and a heaping of helpful outcomes throughout the AFC have clinched a postseason berth for the Ravens following a one-season hiatus.

Along with their victory, the Ravens' playoff berth was clinched thanks to losses by the New York Jets on Thursday and the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Due his team's multi-team clinching scenario, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh learned his they were playoff-bound during his postgame press conference.

"It feels great," Harbaugh said. "Congratulations to our guys. Clinch the playoffs with two games left is pretty remarkable. It's not done too often. Something to be really proud of."

The Ravens (10-5) will return to the postseason for their fourth trip in five seasons and the 10th time in 15 years under Harbaugh. Perhaps most impressively, Baltimore won the clincher with backup Tyler Huntley at quarterback as franchise face Lamar Jackson was mending a knee injury.

There's still a shot for the Ravens to catch the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) and win the AFC North, but for now a postseason return warrants commemoration in Charm City.

