Bills beat Bears to clinch third consecutive AFC East division title 

Published: Dec 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Once more, the AFC East belongs to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills beat the Chicago Bears by a score of 35-13 on Saturday to clinch their third consecutive division title.

Not since the Bills strung together four straight AFC East championships from 1988-1991 has Buffalo had such a run of divisional success.

Head coach Sean McDermott has now led the Bills to five playoff appearances in six seasons, four straight postseason berths and three consecutive division titles.

Perhaps as important as any title-winning designation at this point, the preseason Super Bowl favorites have rebounded from a two-game skid in November with a six-game winning streak that has Josh Allen and Co. clicking at an opportune time.

The 12-3 Bills will now set their sights on maintaining and wrapping up the AFC's No. 1 seed and the opening-round bye that goes with it. Buffalo hasn't entered the playoffs as the top seed since 1993 – when it advanced to the last of its consecutive four Super Bowls.

With games remaining against the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, the Bills are riding high into their final regular-season games with their latest AFC East crown wrapped up.

