Chiefs clinch seventh straight AFC West title, eighth consecutive playoff berth with OT win over Texans

Prior to the 2022 season, a cavalcade of all-star players joined the AFC West looking to change things up.

On Sunday, however, it was reaffirmed that the division still belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs as they defeated the Houston Texans 30-24 in overtime to clinch their seventh consecutive division crown.

The Chiefs (11-3) are headed to the postseason for the eighth straight season.

Kansas City could've wrapped up the division last week after defeating the Broncos, but the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Dolphins put off celebrations for seven days. The Chiefs controlled their own destiny this week and are moving forward with a home game to open the postseason, as has become a tradition.

The Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson in the biggest move of a bevy of offseason additions within the division, while the Chargers added the likes of J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and brought pass rusher Chandler Jones into the fold.