Vikings clinch NFC North title with biggest comeback in NFL history

The Minnesota Vikings are back in the playoffs -- clinching the NFC North division title in historic fashion on Saturday.

The Vikings stormed back from a 33-point halftime deficit to stun the Colts, 39-36, in overtime at a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

The 33-point comeback is the largest in NFL history.

This marks the Vikings' first division title since the 2017 season and their first playoff berth since 2019.

Those playoff berths came with Mike Zimmer as head coach, but rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell has led a Vikings resurgence as the 11-3 squad has wrapped up a division crown with three games still to play.

Entering Week 15, the Vikings were the NFC's No. 2 seed. With a playoff berth and a home game sewn up, they have an outside chance at moving past the No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles and locking up the conference's only bye. More realistically, Minnesota's onus will be on holding down the second seed.