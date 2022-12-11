Around the NFL

Eagles clinch playoff berth with win over Giants

Published: Dec 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM
Grant Gordon

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles emerged as the NFC's pacesetters this year, and now they're headed to the postseason.

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 48-22 victory over the rival New York Giants.

Philadelphia will return to the playoffs for the second season in a row under coach Nick Sirianni and, at 12-1, remains the NFC's top seed as it closes in on its first NFC East title since 2019.

The last undefeated team of the 2022 campaign, the Eagles flew out of the gates to an 8-0 start -- the best in franchise history. Following their lone loss of the season in Week 10 to the Washington Commanders, Philly has responded with four straight wins.

With a playoff berth sewn up, the Eagles will now focus on wrapping up their division and locking up the conference's only bye. They'll look to take another step toward achieving those goals in Week 15 against the host Chicago Bears.

