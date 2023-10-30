Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) cleared for contact, in line for Week 9 return vs. Raiders

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) is ready to return in Week 9.
Jones has been cleared for contact, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Monday, enabling the starter to return to action against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones was examined before Sunday's overtime loss to the New York Jets.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday that Jones had been cleared and is expected to fully practice this week. Daboll also told reporters the Jones met with doctors and was cleared on Sunday prior to the game against the Jets and Daboll was informed after the loss that Jones would be available this week, per The Athletic.
Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post first reported the news.
Jones has missed the past three games after suffering a neck injury in Week 5. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend that Jones was dealing with significant weakness on his left (non-throwing) side that led to his elongated absence. Jones had been improving, but the Giants wanted to wait until he was fully healthy to clear him to return to action.
Backup Tyrod Taylor started the past three games in Jones' absence but was knocked out of Sunday's OT loss with a ribs injury and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Daboll told reporters on Monday that Taylor had yet to be released from the hospital but the hope is that he will be soon. Daboll added that it is "definitely possible" they will add an additional QB this week, per The Athletic.
Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito took his first NFL snaps Sunday. In rainy conditions, Big Blue didn't ask DeVito to do much, attempting seven passes, completing two for -1 yards, and rushing four times for 12 yards and the Giants' only TD of the game.
The Giants sit at 2-6 with Jones set to return against the Raiders.