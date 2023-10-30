The First Read: Five season-altering wins from Week 8; plus, MVP rankings and Week 9's must-see game

It’s time to start buying into the idea that something magical is happening around the Jets. They just pulled out a 13-10 overtime win over their crosstown rivals in a game they easily would’ve lost in the past. That’s how you know there’s some good juju circulating around this franchise, which has now gone seven weeks without injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers in uniform. Sunday’s win improved the Jets’ record to 4-3 and gave them real hope of making a run at a playoff spot. That’s because they will face the Chargers and Raiders in the next two weeks, both of which are winnable games. If they can get the kind of breaks they received on Sunday -- when Graham Gano missed a 35-yarder late in the fourth quarter that could’ve sealed a Giants win -- they’ve got a decent shot of sitting at 6-3 with plenty of football left to be played. That seemed like a pipe dream a month ago. Now it feels like the Jets are onto something, that if they can play good enough defense and run the football effectively and find a handful of productive plays from quarterback Zach Wilson, they can manufacture a win somehow. We’re long past the point of caring how it looks for this team. They’re going to have to win ugly to win at all and they’ve clearly learned how to embrace that approach.



