Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey undergoes full meniscus repair, expected to be out until December

McDaniel also said that Ramsey's attitude in response to the news of his injury was inspiring, detailing how the cornerback spoke to the team after Thursday's practice

"What was the most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded. He spoke to the team yesterday and it really moved a lot of people," McDaniel said. "He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team and how this team has accepted him. He's been in the league for a little bit and he knows what we're doing here and his opinion is special for his position group not to waver, and exuded all the confidence he has in that position group. One of the things that he said that was real cool for everybody was he told all his teammates not to worry, not to feel sorry for him. He's going on whatever timeline the doctors give him. He's going after that timeline and trying to flex that he'll beat it.

"He realistically couldn't be more committed and excited to join the team again this year, whenever that is. It isn't really up to him and he knows that, but adversity is not really an issue. It's an opportunity for a lot of guys to come together and stand up. It was a team moment that was really put together by Jalen and that's where it stands right now."

While it is obviously disheartening for the Dolphins to be playing without their newly acquired six-time Pro Bowler for much of the season, a small glimmer of hope rests in the fact that if Ramsey returns around December as predicted, he will be able to join Miami for a potential playoff push over the final few weeks and possibly an appearance in the postseason.