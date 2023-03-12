Rams trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for third-round pick, TE Hunter Long

Jalen Ramsey's days in Los Angeles are coming to a close.
The Los Angeles Rams are trading the All-Pro cornerback to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.
Ramsey also received an adjusted contract that will see him get two years fully guaranteed to complete a deal that averages $20 million per season and received an additional $25 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Ramsey is coming off the sixth Pro Bowl season of his career and third with the Rams. However, with L.A. having already released linebackers Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, and sitting at $9 million over the salary cap heading into Sunday, the Rams have been entertaining trade talks since at least late February, as reported by Pelissero.
Miami was Ramsey's preferred destination if he was traded, Rapoport added. And it makes for a splendid fit, as the Fins have been looking for a veteran cornerback for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
"I feel great, man. This is something I was praying about for a long time," Ramsey told Wolfe in an exclusive one-on-one interview. "I'm excited, man. I'm super excited."
Ramsey, a three-time All-Pro, was due to make $14.5 million in base salary with a $25.2 million salary cap hit as part of a five-year, $105 million contract.
Thus, his loss is a monetary gain for the Rams and a momentous one on the field for the Fins.
As noted by NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Wolfe, Miami's practices should now be of the must-see variety with Ramsey pairing up opposite fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard against Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
"It's going to be fun, it's going to be exciting, but we gonna get to work though, though, for sure," Ramsey told Wolfe.
With an injured Byron Jones having been released, Ramsey's addition bolsters pass coverage, but also aids mightily in defending the run. While the celebrated Ramsey isn't immune from losing in coverage a time or two, he offers a physical presence in run defense that bodes well for Fangio's defense keeping on par with Mike McDaniel's high-flying offense. He also offers up versatility with the ability to play outside corner, in the slot or at safety.
Having fit splendidly into the Rams' Super Bowl equation two seasons ago, Ramsey could find himself in a similar situation in South Beach.
"That's always the goal is to try to get back to the Super Bowl, and win the Super Bowl," he told Wolfe. "I'm just another piece of the puzzle."
Ramsey is now returning to Florida after the second trade of his career.
The Florida State product was selected fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After three-plus seasons with the Jags, Ramsey was dealt to the Rams. He got a big contract and was a guiding force in Los Angeles winning Super Bowl LVI.
Now however, Ramsey is helping the Rams get their finances on the right track and replenish draft capital.
In addition to the impending releases of Wagner and Floyd, L.A. has also granted wide receiver Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade. Long is a third-year tight end and former third-round pick of the Dolphins who has played in just 16 games over two seasons with only one reception. Pick No. 77 will become one of 11 selections for the Rams in the upcoming draft.
As the Rams are remodeling, the Dolphins are reloading with Ramsey heading back to Florida in the hopes of bolstering a contender once again.