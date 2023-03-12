Rams trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for third-round pick, TE Hunter Long

As noted by NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Wolfe, Miami's practices should now be of the must-see variety with Ramsey pairing up opposite fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard against Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

"It's going to be fun, it's going to be exciting, but we gonna get to work though, though, for sure," Ramsey told Wolfe.

With an injured Byron Jones having been released, Ramsey's addition bolsters pass coverage, but also aids mightily in defending the run. While the celebrated Ramsey isn't immune from losing in coverage a time or two, he offers a physical presence in run defense that bodes well for Fangio's defense keeping on par with Mike McDaniel's high-flying offense. He also offers up versatility with the ability to play outside corner, in the slot or at safety.

Having fit splendidly into the Rams' Super Bowl equation two seasons ago, Ramsey could find himself in a similar situation in South Beach.