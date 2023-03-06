Rams give veteran WR Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade

The L.A. Rams' big acquisition last offseason could be on the move in 2023.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that the Rams have given Allen Robinson's agents permission to seek a trade, per sources informed of the situation. Pelissero added that L.A. is willing to pay a portion of Robinson's $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal.
Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams, including $30.25 million guaranteed. There is no guaranteed money on the deal in 2024.
L.A. appeared to be the ideal place for Robinson to get back on track after a dismal 2021 in Chicago, dealing with injuries and struggling QB play. Sliding next to Cooper Kupp, the Rams viewed Robinson as a veteran who could win on intermediate routes and help open up the offense.
It didn't happen as planned.
Robinson struggled to gain separation from defenders and never found a rapport with Matthew Stafford. The wideout also dealt with injuries, catching a measly 33 passes for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns in 10 games before being shut down for the season. The 29-year-old generated just three games over the 50-yard mark with a season-high 63 in Week 6.
After back-to-back subpar seasons, the two main questions in facilitating a trade out of L.A. are how much an acquiring team believes Robinson has left in the tank and how much money the Rams are willing to eat to make a swap happen.
With a shortage of proven veteran options hitting the open market this offseason, clubs could look to the trade market to retool their receiver corps. Perhaps Robinson isn't the back-to-back 1,000-plus yard receiver we saw in 2019-2020, but a team could talk themselves into the still-under-30-year-old making a turnaround.
Between trade chatter regarding Jalen Ramsey and now Robinson possibly on the move, significant changes appear on the horizon in L.A.