Rams give veteran WR Allen Robinson permission to seek a trade

Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams, including $30.25 million guaranteed. There is no guaranteed money on the deal in 2024.

L.A. appeared to be the ideal place for Robinson to get back on track after a dismal 2021 in Chicago, dealing with injuries and struggling QB play. Sliding next to Cooper Kupp, the Rams viewed Robinson as a veteran who could win on intermediate routes and help open up the offense.

It didn't happen as planned.

Robinson struggled to gain separation from defenders and never found a rapport with Matthew Stafford. The wideout also dealt with injuries, catching a measly 33 passes for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns in 10 games before being shut down for the season. The 29-year-old generated just three games over the 50-yard mark with a season-high 63 in Week 6.

After back-to-back subpar seasons, the two main questions in facilitating a trade out of L.A. are how much an acquiring team believes Robinson has left in the tank and how much money the Rams are willing to eat to make a swap happen.

With a shortage of proven veteran options hitting the open market this offseason, clubs could look to the trade market to retool their receiver corps. Perhaps Robinson isn't the back-to-back 1,000-plus yard receiver we saw in 2019-2020, but a team could talk themselves into the still-under-30-year-old making a turnaround.