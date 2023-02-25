Around the NFL

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks 

Published: Feb 24, 2023 at 07:34 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

Ramsey has been in Los Angeles since the 2019 season, when he was traded by Jacksonville partway through the season. Since joining the Rams, the cornerback has maintained his status as one of the top players in the game at his position, continuing his trend of six-straight Pro Bowl nominations through the 2022 season while also earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021

In 2022, Ramsey did not miss a start, and either set or tied his career-high in multiple categories, including interceptions (4), passes defensed (18), tackles (88) and forced fumbles (2).

Ramsey had been the subject of much speculation over the last few weeks, with many wondering whether the Rams would part with their star defender as part of their efforts to clear some much-needed cap space.

Los Angeles is currently more than $14 million above the salary cap for the 2023 year, per Over the Cap, and it now appears dealing Ramsey will be one of the moves the organization makes in an effort to get back on the right side of the numbers. The cornerback is due $17 million for the upcoming season, making him a prime candidate to be placed on the trading block.

This news comes just a day after it was reported that the Rams would be releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season with the club. Wagner will officially hit the free-agent market once the start of the new league year passes on March 15, and his release was also attributed to Los Angeles' cap-space issues.

With the trade discussions already underway, Ramsey's destination should be known within the next few weeks. And with the 28-year-old still playing at the top of his game, he could be a hot commodity for teams with the capital to make an exchange.

Related Content

news

Chiefs promote Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy departure

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator on Friday, one week after Eric Bieniemy left the Super Bowl champions to take the same job with the Washington Commanders.

news

Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Drew Petzing is new to Arizona, leaving Cleveland to join the Cardinals staff, and it didn't take long for him to like what he's seen from starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

news

Russell Wilson refutes report he asked Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider

Russell Wilson refuted a report that says the QB's split from the Seahawks was the result of a power struggle in which he appealed to ownership to fire both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Duce Staley finally 'close to home' with Panthers, embracing latest opportunity with Frank Reich

Duce Staley has moved from Detroit to Carolina, joining Panthers coach Frank Reich's new, star-studded coaching staff working for a club of which Staley always wanted to be a part.

news

Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers are in 'good hands' with QB Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians believes the team is in "good hands" with quarterback Kyle Trask as the starting QB.

news

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

The Rams are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Eric Bieniemy focused on OC role, 'excited' to call plays: 'Right now my feet are planted right here'

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the Washington media for the first time Thursday, telling reporters that he's focused on his current role and not potential future head-coaching opportunities.

news

Former head coach Vance Joseph returns to Broncos as defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator. Joseph was previously the head coach in Denver from 2017-18 and was most recently the defensive coordinator in Arizona.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE