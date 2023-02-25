Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks 

The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it's very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

Ramsey has been in Los Angeles since the 2019 season, when he was traded by Jacksonville partway through the season. Since joining the Rams, the cornerback has maintained his status as one of the top players in the game at his position, continuing his trend of six-straight Pro Bowl nominations through the 2022 season while also earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021

In 2022, Ramsey did not miss a start, and either set or tied his career-high in multiple categories, including interceptions (4), passes defensed (18), tackles (88) and forced fumbles (2).

Ramsey had been the subject of much speculation over the last few weeks, with many wondering whether the Rams would part with their star defender as part of their efforts to clear some much-needed cap space.

Los Angeles is currently more than $14 million above the salary cap for the 2023 year, per Over the Cap, and it now appears dealing Ramsey will be one of the moves the organization makes in an effort to get back on the right side of the numbers. The cornerback is due $17 million for the upcoming season, making him a prime candidate to be placed on the trading block.

This news comes just a day after it was reported that the Rams would be releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season with the club. Wagner will officially hit the free-agent market once the start of the new league year passes on March 15, and his release was also attributed to Los Angeles' cap-space issues.