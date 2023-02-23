Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

One year ago, Bobby Wagner hit free agency for the first time in his decade-long NFL career. He's now set to be a free agent for the second time in as many offseasons.

The Rams are releasing Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

Wagner's official release will not occur until the start of the new league year on March 15, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo notes. The 32-year-old gets an early look at the free-agent market and will be able to shop himself at the beginning of free agency.

This appears to be a salary-cutting move by the Rams, who are currently more than $14 million above the salary cap, according to Over The Cap.

The Rams had signed Wagner to a five-year, $50 million deal last April. He received $20 million in guarantees, which included $10 million guaranteed at signing. Both his 2022 base salary and 2023 roster bonus ($3.5 million) were fully guaranteed. According to Over The Cap, the Rams would take a $7.5 million dead-money hit this year but also would receive $5 million in additional cap space.

Wagner started all 17 games for the Rams in 2022, logging a career-best six sacks while adding 140 tackles (10 for losses), two interceptions and five passes defensed.