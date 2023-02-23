Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

One year ago, Bobby Wagner hit free agency for the first time in his decade-long NFL career. He's now set to be a free agent for the second time in as many offseasons.
The Rams are releasing Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
Wagner's official release will not occur until the start of the new league year on March 15, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo notes. The 32-year-old gets an early look at the free-agent market and will be able to shop himself at the beginning of free agency.
This appears to be a salary-cutting move by the Rams, who are currently more than $14 million above the salary cap, according to Over The Cap.
The Rams had signed Wagner to a five-year, $50 million deal last April. He received $20 million in guarantees, which included $10 million guaranteed at signing. Both his 2022 base salary and 2023 roster bonus ($3.5 million) were fully guaranteed. According to Over The Cap, the Rams would take a $7.5 million dead-money hit this year but also would receive $5 million in additional cap space.
Wagner started all 17 games for the Rams in 2022, logging a career-best six sacks while adding 140 tackles (10 for losses), two interceptions and five passes defensed.
Prior to joining the Rams, Wagner spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. In 151 games (150 starts), Wagner totaled 1,381 tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions (one pick-six), six forced fumbles, nine recoveries and one safety. He earned first-team All-Pro honors six times in that span and led the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII in the 2013 season.