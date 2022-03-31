Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

The Seahawks' loss is the Rams' latest starry addition.

While the Rams lost pass rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, Wagner won't be filling that void. As Miller is a terror off the edge, Wagner remains one of the game's foremost off-ball linebackers, a tackling machine whose production hasn't waned with age.

Wagner, 31, was a Pro Bowler in 2021 as he rattled off a career-high 170 tackles. A six-time All-Pro in Seattle, Wagner has produced 10 consecutive 100-plus-tackle seasons and has twice led the league.

Snead and the Rams might not be done yet, either, as the GM has discussed an extension for Donald and maintained interest in wide receiver Odell Beckham﻿.