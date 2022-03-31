Around the NFL

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

Published: Mar 31, 2022 at 03:23 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring.

The longtime Seattle Seahawks All-Pro linebacker has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Thursday. Wagner is getting a five-year, $50 million deal in Los Angeles worth up to $65 million with incentives, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, first announced the news.

Wagner previously visited with the Rams and Ravens. A deal with Los Angeles has followed for the eight-time Pro Bowl LB.

The Seahawks' all-time great, who was cut by the team earlier in the month, is now set to face his old club twice during the 2022 season.

News of Wagner's release came on March 8, a franchise-altering day for the Seahawks, as it was hours after they agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Consequently, Wagner and the Rams will host Wilson and the Broncos this season, as well.

The Seahawks' loss is the Rams' latest starry addition.

Wagner will join an L.A. defense that boasts defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Leonard Floyd. It's also the latest offseason splash for general manager Les Snead, who previously orchestrated an extension for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the signing of wide receiver Allen Robinson.

While the Rams lost pass rusher Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills, Wagner won't be filling that void. As Miller is a terror off the edge, Wagner remains one of the game's foremost off-ball linebackers, a tackling machine whose production hasn't waned with age.

Wagner, 31, was a Pro Bowler in 2021 as he rattled off a career-high 170 tackles. A six-time All-Pro in Seattle, Wagner has produced 10 consecutive 100-plus-tackle seasons and has twice led the league.

Snead and the Rams might not be done yet, either, as the GM has discussed an extension for Donald and maintained interest in wide receiver Odell Beckham﻿.

Wagner is definitely not done, as the one-time Super Bowl champion will go hunting for another title with the defending champs. After 10 years in Seattle, Wagner is likely bound for Canton one day, but before that he's headed for L.A.

