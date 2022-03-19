Around the NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford signing four-year, $160M extension

Published: Mar 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Adam Maya

Digital Content Editor

After paying off for the Rams in Year 1, Matthew Stafford is cashing in.

The club and its Super Bowl-winning quarterback are closing in on a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $135 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The new pact, which the Rams later confirmed, is effectively for three years and worth $129 million with added years for cap purposes, Rapoport added.

This has been in the works for weeks, with the two sides preparing before Super Bowl LVI to hammer out an extension in the offseason. Stafford is taking less than he could have to help build another championship squad, Rapoport noted. That was the exact plan coach Sean McVay revealed earlier in March while discussing prospective new deals for his 34-year-old QB and all-world defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

"I think the other thing that's special is that these guys deserve, and will be rewarded accordingly, but I think they also understand, they want to work in coordination to try to help us be as competitive as we can," McVay said.

Stafford's 2021 arrival already accomplished as much. After toiling in Detroit for more than a decade, the former No. 1 overall pick had one of his most productive seasons with the Rams, and by far his most successful. He ranked sixth in the league in passer rating (102.9), fourth in pass yards per game (287.4) and second in touchdowns (41) during the regular season. His 139.6 passer rating versus the blitz is the highest mark of any QB over the past six seasons, per NFL Research. Stafford's numbers only improved in the playoffs, as he led L.A. to fourth-quarter comebacks in the NFC title game and the Super Bowl.

With Stafford running it back, maybe the Rams will, as well.

Related Content

news

Browns sending Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 seventh-round pick; Cleveland signing Jacoby Brissett

The Browns are trading backup quarterback ﻿Case Keenum﻿ to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, Tom Pelissero reports. Cleveland has also agreed to terms with former Dolphins and Colts QB Jacoby Brissett.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 19

The Cincinnati Bengals' bid to repeat as AFC champions will include Eli Apple. The Bengals announced that they re-signed Apple to a one-year contract.
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees on contract to return to Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson is headed back to Atlanta. The do-everything offensive dynamo agreed on a contract to return to the Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.
news

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to one-year, $14M contract

Fletcher Cox is heading back to Philly. Cox, who was released Thursday by the Eagles, signed a one-year, $14 million contract on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Donte Jackson re-signs with Panthers on three-year, $31.5M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that cornerback Donte Jackson is re-signing with the Panthers on a three-year, $35.1 million contract.
news

New Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory arrives in Denver after 'crazy week'

Randy Gregory was introduced for the first time as a Denver Bronco on Friday. It came three days after he had initially agreed to a deal to return to the Cowboys, but had a change of mind and went west to the AFC. 
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane upset Commanders 'didn't back off' after RB J.D. McKissic agreement

After reaching an agreement with running back J.D. McKissic only for him to re-sign with the Commanders, Bills general manager is a bit upset with the Washington brass. 
news

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton passes away at 67

Known as "The Professor," John Clayton was a much-respected and beloved figure in the NFL media world who passed away after a brief illness. He was 67. 
news

Cowboys sign former Steelers WR James Washington to one-year deal

The Cowboys signed former Steelers wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday. 
news

Cowboys agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler on one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with pass rusher ﻿Dante Fowler﻿, who previously played with the Falcons under current 'Boys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Eagles, Fletcher Cox expected to reach one-year deal in coming days

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Fletcher Cox and the Eagles are working through details on a one-year deal that's expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW