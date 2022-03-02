2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

As for the Niners' QB of the future, Lance played in six games in 2021 with two starts, but those appearances were more than enough to convince Lynch the franchise got the right QB when it traded up for him in the 2021 NFL Draft. "It's pretty obvious, we put a lot into Trey Lance," Lynch said. "We're loving the development of Trey. Trey had an outstanding first year. A lot of people say, 'How can you say this, you know? He barely played.' But the development was tremendous. I think Kyle did a great job of finding ways to develop without playing a ton of football on Sundays.