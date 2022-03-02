2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall NFL Scouting Combine coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "NFL NOW at the Combine" and around the NFL.
- San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch didn't see quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's surgery coming, but he also doesn't see it deterring the club's plans moving forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Garoppolo is set for shoulder surgery that will prevent the QB from throwing for 16 weeks. While it's no secret San Francisco is looking to move on from Garoppolo and let 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance take the reins, it's fair to wonder if the team's plans to trade away Jimmy G might've been hindered by the news. Lynch doesn't think so. "We didn't know. And, I don't think Jimmy knew it. I think he made that decision in the last couple of days," Lynch told Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager on Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. "The shoulder, I never like to say minor when somebody's having surgery, but it's a capsule issue in the back of his shoulder, that you try to rehab, but if it doesn't get better with the rehab, then you go to the alternative route and that's what they've decided to do. So, it's gonna take some time, but he's gonna be fine." And, according to the GM, it hasn't negatively impacted chatter with potential Jimmy G suitors. "That situation's active, it's fluid," Lynch said. "You're here, a lot of teams have interest in him."
As for the Niners' QB of the future, Lance played in six games in 2021 with two starts, but those appearances were more than enough to convince Lynch the franchise got the right QB when it traded up for him in the 2021 NFL Draft. "It's pretty obvious, we put a lot into Trey Lance," Lynch said. "We're loving the development of Trey. Trey had an outstanding first year. A lot of people say, 'How can you say this, you know? He barely played.' But the development was tremendous. I think Kyle did a great job of finding ways to develop without playing a ton of football on Sundays.
"I tell people he's everything we thought he was when we traded a lot to go get him -- and more. And, you know, I really believe that."
- With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine featuring the top prospective talents of tomorrow, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth is still contemplating his playing future. Fresh off winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, Whitworth was on Good Morning Football on Wednesday and said he's yet to make a decision on retirement or returning, but is getting close to one. "I'm staying active, working out, training myself," Whitworth said. "But I don't know yet. I still think it's one of those ... I'm close. It's in the next week or two I'm going to decide what I'm going to do." Whether the four-time Pro Bowler hangs up his cleats or not, though, his future will involve football. "Here's the thing, no matter what, I'm going to be involved in football," Whitworth said before hinting at possibly working in TV. The 40-year-old Whitworth has played 16 NFL seasons -- 11 with the Bengals and the last five with the Rams -- and is the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.