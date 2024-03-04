2024 All-Combine Team, Defense: Edge Jared Verse, CB Terrion Arnold among standouts in Indianapolis

Best team fits: Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants.





Arnold began his week by commanding the media assembled in front of him during his press availability, giving off an honest, assured vibe at the podium. He finished it by putting on a show on the field, reflecting the tape with a number of quality reps, including multiple catches that required him to snag passes outside of his frame. He's quick and fluid, he doesn't waste steps and he looks the part of the top corner in his class. Arnold's biggest hurdle: He was second in line to run each drill and had a few hiccups in terms of performing them properly, including taking a fastball to the face before returning to execute flawlessly. Once he settled in, he crushed his reps. Even his 40 time (4.50) stood up against his NFL player comparison: Bears corner Jaylon Johnson, who hit that mark in 2020. Johnson is in line to get paid plenty on his next contract in a week or so, and Arnold likely made himself plenty of money with his performance in Indianapolis.