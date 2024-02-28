2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Wednesday's activities in Indianapolis

7) A hot prospect with a stirring story. In an off-ball linebacker crop that lacks the marquee names of some recent draft classes, Junior Colson has become a buzzy prospect at the position.

A starter in all three of his seasons at Michigan, Colson was a mainstay on an elite defense that carried the Wolverines to three straight College Football Playoff appearances, culminating in the program's first national championship in 26 years. Offering an enticing mix of size, physicality, athleticism and green-dot instincts, the linebacker seems to be picking up steam in prospect rankings, including those of Daniel Jeremiah, who just bumped Colson up to No. 43 on his updated big board. Frankly, though, the 21-year-old's on-field prowess pales in comparison to his off-field resilience.

Born and raised in Haiti, Colson's childhood was upended by family deaths and the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that rocked the country in 2010. Adopted by an American family from a Port-au-Prince orphanage in the wake of the catastrophic natural disaster, Colson moved to a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee, before ultimately matriculating to Ann Arbor and becoming one of the top LB prospects for the 2024 NFL Draft. Inspiring stuff, to say the least.

"I survived an earthquake, I survived different things, I survived both my parents passing away," Colson said. "I don't think there's anything that somebody could throw at me that I'm not ready for."

One thing he's definitely ready for? Executing the advanced concepts of an NFL defense. Having played on units coordinated by new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald and new Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Colson was forced to master the nuances of a Ravens-style scheme that befuddles offenses at the college and pro levels with amoeba tactics. The 'backer believes this will smooth his transition to the NFL.