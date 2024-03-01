2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Friday's activities in Indianapolis

3) J.J. plays to win the game. J.J. McCarthy is arguably the most polarizing quarterback in this year's draft class. His supporters see a pedigreed prospect with athleticism, arm talent and upside; his detractors see an unproven passer who threw for just 857 yards and four touchdowns over the final six games of Michigan's national championship run. In response to the latter group of people, McCarthy cites a different statistic: 27-1, his record as the starter in Ann Arbor.

"Stats, for me, wasn't really the big thing," McCarthy said at his podium session Friday in Indianapolis. "All I cared about was being the best teammate I could possibly be, being the best quarterback I could possibly be, whatever's asked of me. And the only stat I cared about was Ws, and we did pretty good in that category."

J.J.'s winning ways go back to his high school days, when he emerged as a ballyhooed recruit while recording a combined starting record of 36-2 at Nazareth Academy (in his hometown of La Grange Park, Illinois) and IMG Academy (the illustrious football factory in Bradenton, Florida, where McCarthy spent his senior season). But in Michigan's run-first offense, he only reached 300 yards passing in three of his 40 career games (28 starts), spawning questions about his ability to carry an NFL team on the strength of his right arm.

While McCarthy said Friday that hamstring tightness will keep him from participating in the 40-yard dash and the jumps in Indy, he does plan to put his arm on full display during field drills on Saturday.

One person who doesn't have any qualms about the 21-year-old's readiness for taking this next step in his football career? Jim Harbaugh. When McCarthy sat down with his coach this winter to discuss the potential of entering the 2024 NFL Draft as an underclassman, the former Pro Bowl quarterback didn't beat around the bush.

"[The conversation] was quite easy, honestly," McCarthy recalled. "He was somebody that was like, 'Hey, I'm out here thinking of you as if you were my son.' And he told me, 'I want you to go because your draft stock ... It could get higher, but not that much higher. And it's just an opportunity you don't want to pass up.' And just hearing that from him just gave me so much more confidence because that was kind of where my head was leaning towards, and you know, just hearing that was amazing."

In their latest round of mocks, NFL.com draft gurus Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah both have McCarthy coming off the board in the top half of Round 1.