Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won't work out at combine

Published: Mar 01, 2024 at 08:50 AM
Kevin Patra

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury.

The All-American corner was discovered to have a Jones fracture in his right foot during NFL Scouting Combine medical evaluations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday, per sources informed of the situation.

McKinstry won't work out in Indy but is expected to do so at Alabama's pro day before getting the issue fixed, per Rapoport. The corner should be 100 percent for training camp.

A Jones fracture is a break of the bone on the pinky toe side of the foot on the fifth metatarsal. Such fractures can occur from increased training or running on uneven surfaces.

In three seasons at Alabama, McKinstry played in 42 games, generating 93 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 23 passes defended.

NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked the corner as his 35th overall player heading into the draft.

