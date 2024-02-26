Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

Wiggins is a tall, long cornerback with outstanding speed. He is effective in press coverage. He gets his hands on receivers, but he'll need to let go earlier at the next level. He is a fluid mover and has plenty of deep speed. He can locate and play the ball down the field. He will have concentration lapses at times, trying to peek back at the QB, which makes him lose position. From off coverage, he is efficient in his transition, and he closes in a hurry. I was a little disappointed in his lack of aggression against the run. He is content to hang on blocks at times, and his effort to chase from the back side is spotty, at best. Some of this could be due to high play counts, but it's still bothersome. Overall, Wiggins is dripping with athleticism and physical traits, but he needs to be more invested in the run game.