Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

With college all-star games and further tape study in the books, NFL Network draft guru and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah updates his ranking of the top 50 draft-eligible prospects heading into the on-field events and workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Williams has average height and a thick/muscular build. He is a natural thrower and delivers the ball with accuracy/velocity from a variety of platforms and arm angles. He can power the ball into tight windows while stationary or on the move. He can also finesse the ball when needed. He has lightning-quick hands in the RPO game. He’s a dynamic runner and makes defenders look silly in space. He can run by you, through you or make you miss. He did fall into some bad habits at USC during the 2023 season. He hunts big plays and always looks to exhaust plays with his legs instead of taking checkdowns. Also, he can get too loose with the ball when creating, swinging it wildly, which leads to fumbles. His creativity makes him special, but he will need to play more on schedule at the next level. Overall, Williams has areas in which he needs to improve, but he has franchise-altering upside.
Harrison has ideal size, speed and production. Built like a power forward, he plays with a blend of physicality and explosiveness. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage. He's a smooth/fluid route runner and closes the cushion quickly. He gets on the toes of cornerbacks before sharply breaking off his route. He can tap into another gear when the ball goes up and he tracks over his shoulder with ease. He knows how to use his big frame to wall off and shield defenders. Harrison has a huge catch radius, but he did have some contact drops in traffic this fall. After the catch, he relies on speed and physicality more than elusiveness. Overall, Harrison is a prototypical No. 1 receiver and should enjoy immediate NFL success.
Odunze is a big, athletic wideout with exceptional hands. He can play outside or in the slot. He is refined and polished in everything he does on the field. He uses a variety of releases at the line of scrimmage and is a clean route runner. He uses his strength to lean into defenders before separating out of the break point. He thrives in traffic, possessing the ability to pluck the football and absorb big shots over the middle of the field. He makes some incredible adjustments on poorly thrown balls. He tracks naturally over his shoulder. After the catch, he is very tough to bring down and has some nifty make-miss ability. He plays with a ton of passion and energy. Overall, Odunze is a complete player and reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald coming out of college.
Nabers is a dynamic receiver with outstanding competitiveness and production. He explodes off the line in his release, creating immediate separation. He sets up defenders before snapping off his route. He isn't afraid to work in the middle of the field and has strong hands to finish through contact. When working back to the quarterback, he prefers to let the ball travel into his body, but his drops are limited. He can scoop low throws off his shoes and easily adjusts to balls on his back hip. He does a lot of damage on slot fades, where he uses his speed to win early, and he tracks the ball with ease. After the catch, he explodes through tackles and also has a nasty stiff arm. Overall, Nabers is an electric playmaker who reminds me of DJ Moore with the ball in his hands.
Maye has prototypical size, athleticism and arm strength. He has quick feet and quick hands, but his delivery can get long at times. He’s a gifted thrower who drives the ball without much foot space in the pocket (including with defenders hanging on him). He can take pace off the ball on swings and shallow crossers. He has a nice touch on bucket throws down the field. He is athletic to escape and create with his legs and he’s tough to tackle in space. He is ultra-competitive as a runner, something he'll need to dial back a bit at the next level. His pass protection wasn’t good last season at North Carolina and there weren’t always answers in the route to bail him out, which led to some poor decisions and carelessness with the ball. Overall, Maye has some things to clean up, but he has every ingredient to be a top-tier starter at the game's most important position.
Daniels is a tall/lean quarterback with exceptional accuracy, decision-making and speed. He is very poised and comfortable in the pocket. He likes to use a rhythm bounce at the top of his drop before settling his feet into the ground and smoothly transferring his weight to throw. He has an extremely quick release and beautiful throwing motion. He throws with anticipation, touch and accuracy. He flashes the ability to manipulate safeties with his eyes to create separation downfield. When he gets pressured, he doesn’t hesitate to explode out of the pocket. He has elite suddenness. He is more of a linear/speed runner than a break-down/make-you-miss type of ball-carrier. He needs to do a better job of protecting himself, though, as he took some huge hits in the games I studied. Overall, Daniels took a massive leap in 2023 and now offers both a high floor and ceiling.
Bowers is an undersized tight end with elite speed, strength and playmaking ability. He lined up all over the field at Georgia -- in-line, on the wing, split out and even at running back. He is very sudden in his release, and he uses his upper-body strength to chuck defenders when pressed at the line of scrimmage. He catches a lot of quick-hitters in the flat and he’s a maniac on screens. He attacks the ball in the air and is quick to transition up the field. He has the speed to pull away, but his greatest asset is his tackle-breaking power. He runs through contact without gearing down. He is an effective run blocker when he can get his hands on opponents, but he will get pressed out by longer-armed edge rushers. Overall, Bowers reminds me a lot of George Kittle, and I see him having a similar impact in the NFL.
Arnold has ideal size, speed and instincts for the position. He plays both outside and inside at the nickel. He is effective in press and off coverage. He is fluid to open up and mirror in press. He has plenty of speed to stay in phase on deep balls. From off coverage, he has a quick and smooth pedal, and he doesn't waste steps in his plant drive. He is also effective playing with a side turn and anticipating routes before cutting them off. He has outstanding ball skills, and the production (five interceptions and 17 passes defensed in 2023) reflects his ability. He is a physical, face-up tackler. He doesn't miss tackles in space. Overall, I struggled to find much to criticize in Arnold's play, despite his lack of experience at the position, having arrived at Alabama as a highly regarded safety prospect. He has all the tools and traits to be a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback.
Alt started at left tackle during all three of his seasons at Notre Dame, boasting exceptional size and length for the position. In pass pro, he plays with a wide base and is very under control. He will mix up his pass sets, occasionally jump-setting and stunning opponents. He has the quickness to kick out and cover up outside speed rushers, while also possessing the length to keep power rushers from getting into his chest. He is always very aware and is a valuable helper when uncovered. In the run game, he gets movement on down blocks, looking to finish to and through the whistle. He takes proper angles to the second level, but he's not elite in space when it comes to adjusting to moving targets. Overall, Alt isn't a rare athlete, but his combination of size, instincts and youth (he'll be 21 for his entire rookie season) is easy to bet on.
Fuaga has outstanding size, power and balance for the position. He lines up at right tackle, but I believe he could play on the left side if necessary. In pass pro, he has quick feet out of his stance and is explosive with his punch. He stuns rushers, stays attached and is always on balance. He is aware versus games and blitzers. In the run game, he is dominant. He uncoils out of his stance to strike and remove defenders over his nose. He creates movement on down blocks and always looks to finish. He is surprisingly nimble to reach and cut off on the back side. He takes good angles working up to the second level and made several de-cleating blocks against linebackers in the games I studied. Overall, I don't see much weakness in Fuaga's game. He has Pro Bowl potential at tackle -- and if needed, could slide inside and play guard.
Turner is a long, athletic edge with excellent production and an intriguing skill set as a pass rusher. He has a quick first step and wins a lot of reps by stabbing with his inside arm and collapsing the offensive tackle's outside shoulder. He can also bend, wrap, flatten and finish once he gets to the top of his rush. He is inconsistent with his pure bull rush. The longer the runway before contact, the more success he finds. Against the run, he can set a physical edge or slip blocks to make plays at the line of scrimmage. His effort is excellent. Overall, Turner has played a pivotal role on the 'Bama defense for three years and he's ready to make an immediate impact at the next level.
Fashanu has ideal size, length and strength for the left tackle position. In pass pro, he explodes out of his stance, redirects easily and has strong hands to stab and steer defenders. He can bend his knees and anchor when his eyes are in the right place. However, there are times (SEE: Ohio State tape) where his eyes get him in trouble and he gets uprooted by power rushers. In the run game, he is effective shielding and staying attached, but he could improve his consistency to finish. He is very quick in getting up to the second level. There is a little ankle tightness when he has to adjust in space. Overall, Fashanu is still very young and developing. He has all the tools to be a solid starting left tackle once he cleans up some small areas of his game.
Latham is a massive right tackle. He has an enormous power base and taps into it in both the run and pass games. In pass pro, he has average quickness, but plays with good knee bend and a flat back. He can anchor power rushers immediately. He has vise grips for hands; once he gets attached to defenders, the pass rush is over. When caught out of position, he flashes the ability to recover, torque and dump opponents. His awareness versus stunts and blitzers has been inconsistent. He gets surprised too often, leading to penetration and pressures. In the run game, he is a mauler. He latches on, runs his feet and dumps defenders. He is very good on combo blocks. Overall, Latham doesn't have ideal foot quickness or awareness, but his size and physicality are very tantalizing.
Verse is a rugged, twitched-up edge rusher with a thick/powerful build. At Florida State, he moved around the defensive front. Against the pass, he explodes off the edge and tries to run right through offensive tackles, doing so in two different ways: 1) He will stutter to get OTs off balance and then charge right through with his hands; or 2) he'll simply bury his head into the blocker's chest and walk him right back to the quarterback. He has also been effective using a chop/swim move and occasional inside counter. He doesn't have elite bend at the top of his rush. When aligned inside, he relies more on his quickness to work the edge of an offensive guard. Against the rush, he is stout at the point of attack. He closes the back door quickly on runs away from him with great speed and effort. Overall, Verse is not only a productive pass rusher -- he's a violent tempo setter for the defense.
Mitchell has excellent size, speed and toughness for the position. He is at his best in off-man coverage, where he plays out of a side turn and eyes the quarterback through the wide receiver. He is very situationally aware, settling at the sticks before triggering on the ball. There's a noticeable burst when he drives downhill. He has plenty of speed to turn and carry go routes. He also can quickly restart and recover versus double moves. Occasionally, there is a little tightness when he must flip his hips down the field. He has exceptional ball skills (SEE: his tape from 2022, when he had five interceptions, including a pair of pick-sixes), but he wasn't challenged very often in 2023. I love his desire and physicality against the run. He never hangs on blocks, and he bursts to the ball-carrier before coming to balance and collecting tackles. Overall, Mitchell is a feisty competitor with outstanding speed and a history of ball production.
Thomas is a big, explosive wideout with incredible production, including an FBS-best 17 touchdown catches this past season. He lines up outside and in the slot. He easily defeats press coverage with his quickness. He is very sudden in his release and can find another gear once the ball is up in the air. He is very loose and fluid as a route runner. He has snap at the top of the route and doesn't waste steps. He has a very large catch radius because of his frame, leaping ability and ball skills. After the catch, he has some wiggle to make defenders miss and also boasts home run speed. Overall, Thomas is a big-play machine and has the upside to develop into a No. 1 receiver for his drafting team.
Fautanu is an explosive left tackle prospect for the Huskies. He has average height and a thick, square build with long arms. In pass pro, he is a very easy mover, bends well and has a sharp/jolting punch. He redirects smoothly and is a nasty helper when uncovered. His biggest issue is when he gets overaggressive and loses his balance trying to pummel pass rushers instead of playing with more patience. In the run game, he can get underneath defenders and uproot them at the point of attack. He is very explosive as a puller and on screens, with the ability to get all the way to the third level in a hurry. He does have some starting experience at guard, and some NFL teams will project him inside. Overall, I view Fautanu as a starting tackle with positional flexibility to play all five O-line spots if needed.
Guyton is a tall, long and rangy right tackle. He doesn't have a ton of starting experience (15 total starts over four years at Oklahoma and TCU), but he is very gifted. In pass pro, he explodes out of his stance and has the range to cover up speed rushers. He is very fluid and smooth in his redirect versus counter rushers. He plays with excellent knee bend. His problems arise versus power rushers, where he can look a little flimsy up top and get tugged/pulled. He has very good awareness for someone with limited reps. In the run game, he moves like a tight end. He can reach and cut off easily, excelling in space. He is exceptional as a puller because of his athleticism and balance on the perimeter. He does a great job staying off the ground. Overall, Guyton is still a work in progress, but he has elite traits and tools.
Mims is an enormous right tackle prospect with long arms. He has very limited starting experience (eight total starts in three years at Georgia), partially due to injury. While the résumé is light, the skill set is impressive. In pass pro, he plays with a firm, wide base and uses his length to control defenders. He stays square and patient. When he does throw his punch, it jolts defenders, making them take a second to recover. He can sink his weight against power rushers and doesn't give up ground. He plays with good awareness. In the run game, he can latch, run his feet and finish. He struggles in space on occasion because he's out of control. To see him at his best, watch the College Football Playoff game against Ohio State in the 2022 season, when he was healthy and dominant. He battled through an injury during the 2023 season. Overall, there is risk because of the limited body of work, but Mims is a unique talent.
Latu has ideal size, quickness and instincts for the position. As a pass rusher, he can win with his quick get-off or a variety of hand moves. He has an excellent feel for when offensive tackles overset or underset and adjusts accordingly. He doesn't have elite speed or power, but he wins with technique, bend and savvy. He can corner well at the top of his rush and is an outstanding finisher. Against the run, he's been inconsistent when it comes to setting the edge. He's shown the ability to shoot his hands, leverage blockers and hold the point of attack. However, there are other times his pad level is too high and he gets controlled. His effort is outstanding to chase, against both run and pass. Latu did have serious medical issues while at the University of Washington. Overall, Latu is the most skilled pass rusher in this class and should have an immediate impact at the next level.
Cooper is a long, rangy linebacker with excellent speed and coverage ability. Against the pass, he is very smooth in his drops, playing with vision and awareness. He is very comfortable in man coverage and has plenty of speed to carry tight ends up the seam. He is an explosive blitzer and has shown the ability to separate the quarterback from the ball. Against the run, he is quick to fill in the hole and displays stopping power as a tackler. He will have some fly-by missed tackles when in lateral pursuit. Overall, Cooper is an instinctive and explosive prospect who generates a bunch of splash plays. He's ready to start right away, and I believe his best football is still ahead of him.
Murphy is a very explosive, nimble and instinctive defensive tackle. He is a dynamic disruptor against the pass game. He explodes out of his stance and can roll his hips on contact, creating instant push. He consistently gets underneath blockers and prevails in the leverage battle. He has quick hands to win with swipe moves, a push/pull maneuver or a violent club. Once he feels a blocker leaning left or right, he has elite change-of-direction quickness. Against the run, he can utilize his quickness to penetrate and create negative plays. He also has incredible balance to take on blocks while going to one knee before uncoiling and making plays. (I haven't seen anyone else use this technique before, but it's very effective.) He has plenty of range to make plays laterally. Overall, Murphy might lack ideal size, but he's a leverage machine who makes an impact on all three downs.
Rakestraw is a rangy, fluid cornerback who plays with energy and toughness. He is physical in press coverage, and he stays attached underneath and vertically. He is a loose athlete who can flip his hips smoothly. He does a nice job staying on top of deep routes, and he can locate the ball. I'd like to see him do a better job of finishing with the ball instead of simply poking it away. He is awesome against the run; not only is he quick to key/read, but he attacks blockers, including offensive linemen. Watch the Georgia tape from this past November to see him thud off an offensive tackle before delivering a physical stop. He is always bouncing around; his energy is palpable through the screen. Overall, players with this profile at this position traditionally translate very well to the next level.
Robinson is an extremely twitched-up edge rusher with limited production. He has average size but is incredibly explosive. As a pass rusher, he has excellent get-off quickness, but it looks odd because of his short/choppy steps. He will cause more stress for OTs when he learns how to lengthen his stride and gain ground. He flashes a nifty two-hand swipe maneuver and a push/pull move. He has some tightness that shows up when he gets to the top of his rush. His sack production is limited, but he was very disruptive in every game I studied. He was asked to drop into coverage on occasion and looked comfortable in space. Against the run, he consistently generates knock-back versus head-up blockers, but he struggles versus angle blocks and double teams. He gets washed down the line too often. Overall, Robinson isn't a smooth/bendy type of player, but his mix of speed and power provides a lot of disruption.
Wiggins is a tall, long cornerback with outstanding speed. He is effective in press coverage. He gets his hands on receivers, but he'll need to let go earlier at the next level. He is a fluid mover and has plenty of deep speed. He can locate and play the ball down the field. He will have concentration lapses at times, trying to peek back at the QB, which makes him lose position. From off coverage, he is efficient in his transition, and he closes in a hurry. I was a little disappointed in his lack of aggression against the run. He is content to hang on blocks at times, and his effort to chase from the back side is spotty, at best. Some of this could be due to high play counts, but it's still bothersome. Overall, Wiggins is dripping with athleticism and physical traits, but he needs to be more invested in the run game.
Nix is an experienced quarterback (61 starts at Oregon and Auburn) with outstanding accuracy and toughness. He has average height and a thick/sturdy frame. He is at his best in the quick-rhythm passing game. He has quick feet in his setup, scans the field with urgency and accurately delivers the ball. He has a compact release and generates velocity to drive the ball to all three levels. He shows touch to layer the ball over linebackers and under safeties. He is accurate on designed rollouts. He does need to improve habits under duress, though, as he occasionally fails to feel back-side run-throughs and also falls off some throws when faced with interior pressure. He’s an urgent athlete and is effective as a runner, especially on zone reads. His coaches rave about his leadership and toughness. Overall, Nix’s combination of competitiveness, intelligence and experience reminds me of Jalen Hurts coming out of college.
McCarthy is a lean, athletic quarterback with a live/loose arm. He is very consistent because of his ability to always throw from a firm base, with his feet and eyes connected. He is selectively aggressive as a passer. He has the combination of velocity and accuracy to fit balls into tight windows, but he is also very comfortable taking checkdowns and piling up completions. He is very efficient. He shows the touch to take speed off the ball underneath and provide optimal run-after-catch ball location. The only throws that gave him some trouble were over-the-top outside shots, as he let too many of those leak and end up out of bounds. He is a very explosive straight-line runner. Overall, other quarterbacks in this class have more volume in the passing game, but it’s hard to argue with McCarthy's results. I see some similarities to Alex Smith coming out of college.
Newton is a slightly undersized defensive tackle with quick and powerful hands. As a pass rusher, he has shock in his mitts to jolt blockers. He mixes up his moves to generate sacks/pressures, routinely employing a violent club/swim and a quick-swipe maneuver. He also incorporates a Houdini-like move where he sticks his hand out and gets OTs to lunge at it before pulling it away and clearing the block. He isn't a loose, nimble rusher due to some hip tightness. Against the run, he generates knock-back at the point of attack and gives effort to chase plays down the line. Overall, Newton lacks ideal lower-body flexibility, but he's a very skilled rusher and holds up versus the run.
Powers-Johnson has experience at all three interior offensive line spots and has spent time at defensive tackle, as well. He was outstanding at the center position in 2023, and that’s where I expect him to play at the next level. He has good size, exceptional quickness and steady balance. In pass pro, he sets vertically and is able to catch and absorb versus power rushers. He does an excellent job reworking his hands to maintain position and is a nasty helper when uncovered. In the run game, he uses his upper-body power to torque/turn defenders, generating a lot of movement at the point of attack. He is quick working up to the second level and takes good angles. Overall, there aren’t many holes in his game. I love his bulldog playing style.
Robinson is a big, long and versatile defensive lineman. He lined up all over the Tigers’ defensive front. As a pass rusher, he wins on the edge primarily with a violent push/pull move. He will flash some other means to get home, including a club/rip maneuver or a pop/separate/close move. He doesn’t have a dynamic first step, but his raw power showed up in every game I studied. As an inside rusher, he loves to use a swooping arm-over move, but he needs to improve his pad level. He plays too high at times and gets stuck. Against the run, he dominates. He sets a physical edge and can shed blockers to get in on tackles. His evaluation is similar to Arik Armstead's coming out of college. He can do a lot of things well, and teams will have different visions for how to best use his abilities.
DeJean is a playmaking cornerback with size and speed. In off coverage, he plays with his butt to the sideline and displays excellent vision. He does have a brief pause in his plant/drive before exploding and attacking the football. His production -- including three pick-sixes in the 2022 season -- speaks for itself. He has enough speed to carry vertical routes, but he will panic on occasion and get grabby at the catch point. He's an outstanding blitzer, displaying timing and burst to close in a hurry. He is very willing in run support, and he's a dependable tackler. He is also an exceptional punt returner because of his combination of speed, elusiveness and bravery. Overall, I believe DeJean could stick at cornerback, but I wouldn't rule out a move to safety, where his strengths as a player would be featured. He reminds me of a bigger Eric Weddle coming out of college.
Frazier is a very physical center with average size and length. In the pass game, he is quick out of his stance, plays with a wide, firm base and immediately anchors. He has the lateral quickness to redirect and mirror while playing with excellent eyes/awareness. He will occasionally get overaggressive, duck his head and put himself in a tough spot, but he’s athletic enough to recover. In the run game, he locks on with strong hands, rolls his hips and uproots defenders. He is quick to the second level and adjusts well in space. He is a bulldog, collecting one knockdown after another to finish plays. Frazier was a four-time state wrestling champion in high school and he carries that tenacity over to the football field. He will be a Day 1 starter and tempo setter for the team that drafts him.
Mitchell has outstanding size, toughness and polish for the position. He is deceptively fast because of his long stride. He has surprisingly good route polish for a bigger receiver. He understands how to change tempo, and he's clean getting in and out of breaks. He gave Kool-Aid McKinstry a lot of trouble in the Alabama game last September, finishing with three catches for 78 yards and two TDs. He has some wow catches on fades and 50/50 balls. He can climb the ladder, hang and finish (SEE: his TD grab against Washington in the College Football Playoff). It looks like he gets a little lazy at times on the back side of routes, assuming the ball is going elsewhere. He doesn't have a ton of production after the catch. Overall, though, Mitchell is an ideal X receiver. He can make plays when covered, and he's a real weapon in the red zone.
Barton started at left tackle during his final three seasons at Duke. Prior to that, he started five games at center, and that’s where I see him playing at the next level. He has ideal size for the position and average length. In pass protection, he is quick out of his stance, plays with knee bend and has the agility to redirect. He does struggle against power rushers. He doesn’t play long-armed, exposes his chest and gives ground. Fortunately, he loses slowly on most occasions, allowing the quarterback time to get the ball out. He is a technician in the run game. He always hits his landmarks with his hands on down blocks before sinking and driving with his lower half. He is excellent on combo blocks and he’s under control as a puller. Overall, I see Barton as an athletic center with the ability to survive at tackle if needed.
McKinstry is a smooth, athletic cornerback with average play speed. In press coverage, he carries his hands low and prefers to play under control rather than attack. He doesn't have any tightness when opening up. There are some concerns with his deep speed when he's challenged vertically. From off coverage, everything he does is smooth, but he lacks twitch and urgency. He does find and play the ball well, both in front of him and down the field. He isn't ultra aggressive when it comes to getting involved in the run game, but he's a reliable tackler in space. Overall, Kool-Aid has a lot of redeeming qualities, but his top speed is a question mark. If he posts a good time in the 40-yard dash, it could really boost his stock.
A big, physical wideout with average play speed, Coleman has the versatility to play inside and outside. He is a smooth and fluid route runner with some nuance to his game. He understands how to use his body to keep defenders on his back and attack the ball in front of his frame. He doesn't have ideal vertical speed, but he can play above the rim and make contested catches. He also might have the best highlight reel in this draft class, with one-handed wow catches littered throughout his tape. After the catch, he is competitive to fight for extra yards and will occasionally hurdle defenders. He's an excellent athlete. Overall, Coleman lacks ideal speed to separate, but he makes a lot of big plays in crowded environments and should be a red-zone menace at the next level.
Franklin is a tall, lanky wideout with big-time speed. He lines up outside and in the slot. A very smooth runner, he almost floats over the turf. He can destroy coverage cushions very quickly. Franklin understands how to set up defenders at the top of the route, and he is very efficient at the break point. He caught a lot of fades and go balls in the system at Oregon. He can really track and high-point the ball, but does have some contact drops in traffic. He also struggles to corral balls on his back hip when he's running away on crossers. Franklin piles up yards after the catch because of his pure speed. Overall, he needs to be more consistent with his hands, but he's shown the ability to provide plenty of explosive plays for his offense.
Penix has exceptional arm strength and toughness. He has a unique, whippy, three-quarters delivery from the left side, and the ball explodes out of his hand. He can hang on his back foot and effortlessly drive the ball 55 yards. He excels driving throws outside and tosses a beautiful, lofting deep ball. He does have issues getting throws up and down in the middle of the field. His ball can stay flat. He is quick to process and consistently gets to No. 3 in the route progression. He flashed the ability to avoid, escape and create against Texas in the College Football Playoff. He’s been through a litany of injuries during his career, but he managed to overcome them and led Washington to the national title game. Overall, durability is a legitimate concern, but I believe in his combination of vision, accuracy and arm strength.
Morgan is a very athletic left tackle with average size. In pass pro, he is quick out of his stance to meet and cover up speed rushers. He can sink his weight and drop levels when bull rushed. He also does a nice job re-working his hands when he gets knocked back to regain leverage. He struggles to redirect inside when facing counter moves, getting beat on that inside shoulder too often. He also will occasionally duck his head, which is correctable. In the run game, he is more finesse than power. He can use his quickness to cut off the back side and he takes excellent angles to the second level to wall off linebackers. He doesn't have a lot of knock-back power to displace defenders over his nose. Morgan is just over a year removed from ACL surgery, and I'm hopeful he can add more strength/power now that he's healthy. Overall, he has starting tackle ability.
Lassiter is a lean, athletic cornerback with inside/outside positional flexibility. In press man, he isn't very physical, but he is patient and avoids putting himself in a bad position. He's a fluid athlete and rarely gets out of phase at any level of the route. He has enough speed to carry go routes down the field. He can turn, find the ball and make a play on it down the field. He is very competitive as a tackler, especially from the nickel position. He stays square and wraps up cleanly. Overall, Lassiter has a lot of value because of his ability to line up at multiple spots and compete against the pass and run.
Worthy has average height and a very lean frame. He is extremely twitchy and can take the top off the defense. He plays inside and outside. He was used in a variety of ways at Texas, but he is at his best on double moves, shot plays and pure takeoffs. He is dynamic off the line and can tap into a second and third gear down the field. He also is crispy out of the break when asked to work back downhill. His hands have been spotty over his career, but he was much more reliable this past fall than he had been before. After the catch, he has a jet pack on his back. He explodes away from defenders and racks up big plays. Overall, Worthy seems like a taller version of Hollywood Brown -- you can feel his speed in every game.
McConkey is a slightly undersized receiver with excellent speed, quickness and polish. He lines up both outside and in the slot. He is quick off the line, and he understands how to attack the leverage of his man. He changes speed throughout the route and is efficient getting into and out of breaks. He will utilize head nods to sell routes and create separation. He has an excellent feel to settle in space versus zone coverage. He has strong hands to pluck balls thrown away from his frame, and he is quick to transition up the field. After the catch, he relies on his quickness to make defenders miss. Overall, McConkey isn't quite as physical as former Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, but I see a lot of similarities in their route running and instincts. I could see McConkey having a similar career.
Colson is a big, physical linebacker with excellent instincts. Against the pass, he has a knack for diagnosing routes and positioning himself properly. He has enough speed/agility to mirror tight ends underneath and down the seam. He closes to the flat in a hurry and takes excellent angles. He also shows timing and a burst as a blitzer. All that said, he is at his best against the run. He is quick to key and fill. He attacks lead blockers, thuds off and makes tackles. He is a very physical, chest-up tackler. He would've posted more impressive numbers this past season if Michigan had played in more close games. (The Wolverines rolled through a lot of players on that side of the ball, especially early in their national championship campaign.) Overall, Colson's speed-physicality combination will fit any defense.
Corley is a compact, physical slot receiver with outstanding run-after-the-catch ability. He lives on quick hitters, with an average depth of target of 6.1 yards in 2023 (according to Pro Football Focus). When he's not running screens or quick hitters, he is very explosive working down the seam. He wasn't asked to run a lot of traditional routes in the system at Western Kentucky, but I don't see any physical limitations or stiffness that would preclude him from developing a more diverse route repertoire. He has some drops on tape, but he can offset a few of those with special catches outside his frame. After the catch, he runs through tackles, makes defenders miss and has legit top-end speed. Overall, Corley can have an immediate role as a starting slot receiver next fall.
Fiske is an explosive, versatile defensive lineman. He aligns up and down the defensive front and he’s very disruptive in every game I’ve studied. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and he jolts blockers with his powerful hands. He doesn’t have long arms, but he still keeps blockers away from his chest. He flashes the ability to bull rush, but most of his wins come by working through the edges of opponents and not through their chest. In the run game, he has the balance/strength to hold up against double teams and the quickness to shoot gaps for negative plays. I love his effort/tenacity. Overall, Fiske is a competitive, athletic and impactful defensive lineman capable of starting right away.
Sanders is a very smooth/fluid athlete with exceptional play speed. In the passing game, he’s at his best getting deep down the field. He stretches the seam quickly and has a big catch radius. He can tap into an extra gear when the ball goes up in the air. He has some wow catches, including a one-handed snag versus Baylor. There are a few occasions in which he unnecessarily leaves his feet when the ball is thrown on his frame. After the catch, he has stop/start quickness and he can pull away when he gets the ball on the run. He is more than capable as a blocker, effectively shielding and walling off opponents. Overall, Sanders isn’t a nuanced route runner, but his combination of speed, athleticism and hands will translate very well to the next level.
Wilson is a height/weight/speed linebacker with excellent instincts and playmaking ability. He has the tools to play stacked in the box or as the hole defender in space. Against the pass, he is fluid in his zone drops. He relies on his eyes to jump routes and get his hands on the ball. He has the speed/agility to mirror backs and tight ends. To see his ball skills and playmaking ability, check out his pick-six against Clemson. Against the run, he uses his length to stack and shed blocks. His hands are strong and violent. He is quick to key, read and flow to the ball. He is a firm chest-up tackler with a high batting average. The major concern with Wilson is durability. He’s suffered a multitude of injuries during his career, but he’s always managed to come back and play at a high level.
Pearsall is a loose, smooth wideout with outstanding hands and toughness. He is quick in his release and he understands how to change gears as a route runner. He is fluid getting into and out of breaks. He has outstanding hands. He attacks the ball at the highest point and makes some circus catches (SEE: one-handed gem vs. Charlotte). After the catch, he is quick to transition up the field and has the elusiveness to make defenders miss in space. He has a lean frame, but he plays with excellent toughness and competitiveness. Pearsall followed up an excellent 2023 season with a solid week at the Senior Bowl and should have a starting role from Day 1 for his drafting team.
Kneeland is a rugged, powerful edge defender. Against the pass, he relies almost solely on his ability to generate force and power through blocks. He doesn’t have an elite get-off, but he’s quick to shoot his hands inside and he has the lower-body strength to walk offensive tackles right back to the quarterback. He flashes the feel to win inside when OTs overset. He will also occasionally spin when he catches opponents off balance. Against the run, he manhandles tight ends on the front side and plays with effort to chase from the back side. He is quick to adjust pass to run, redirect and make tackles. Overall, Kneeland isn’t a special athlete, but he reminds me of a Baltimore Ravens-type player. He’s tough, physical and plays with max effort.
Wilson is a compact, muscled-up wideout with elite burst and explosiveness. He didn’t see as many targets as others in this draft class because of Michigan’s dominant rushing attack. He is at his best when he’s on the move, especially on deep-over routes. He attacks the leverage of the cornerback before exploding across the field and running away from his opponent. He gets matched up with safeties at times and that leads to enormous separation and explosive plays. He showed more versatility as a route runner at the Senior Bowl. He can drop his weight at the top of routes and work back downhill. He has strong, reliable hands. After the catch, he relies on his speed to generate chunk plays. Overall, Wilson lacks ideal size, but he has rare speed and quickness. He reminds me of Packers WR Jayden Reed and I expect Wilson to make a similar impact at the next level.
