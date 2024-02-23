2024 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who could rise during pre-draft process 

Yes, the running back position has been devalued in recent years, but scouts and coaches still love ball carriers who can bring big-play potential to the backfield. Wright is a home-run hitter with speed to burn and an electric game that would perfectly suit an offense that specializes in creating space. As a former high school track standout with an impressive resume (Wright won a state indoor 55-meter dash title in North Dakota and clocked the fastest time in the event in the country in 2019), the 5-11 210-pounder is a threat to take it the distance from anywhere on the field whenever he touches the ball. Whether he's working on off-tackle runs or in space on swings and screens, Wright's big-play ability separates him from others. With a 1,000-yard season under his belt and fresh legs from a minimal workload as a collegian (he logged 368 career rushing attempts), Wright is an attractive option for a team looking to add a change-of-pace back to the rotation. Given that Wright missed the Senior Bowl due to a reported injury rehab, there will surely be many interested parties tracking his workouts, including at the combine in Indy.