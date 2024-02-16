 Skip to main content
Dan Parr 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Three trades; Bengals land pass catcher for Joe Burrow

Published: Feb 16, 2024 at 11:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

We're still about a month away from the 2024 NFL Draft outlook coming into clearer view, with the NFL Scouting Combine kicking into high gear a couple weeks from now and the start of free agency following shortly thereafter. Many questions will be answered between now and then. With that, I submit my first foray into the mock-verse, where I tried to untangle the 32-pick web by filling team needs as they stand in mid-February.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

A lot can change between mid-February and the start of the draft, but right now, anything other than Williams to the Bears at No. 1 would be a surprise to me.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Commanders explore moving up to reunite Caleb Williams with OC Kliff Kingsbury, but the asking price is too rich for a team with plenty of other needs. Maye gives Washington a foundation to build on.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

In this scenario, the Patriots trade for Justin Fields and start a new era by giving him arguably the best player in the draft.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


﻿﻿Atlanta pounces before another team moves up for the Heisman Trophy winner’s services. Daniels brings dual-threat electricity to the Falcons’ offense under new head coach Raheem Morris.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

Jim Harbaugh has made it abundantly clear he wants a tough, physical team that can protect Justin Herbert. There might be bigger needs on paper come draft day, but selecting Alt to play right tackle seems like the pick most in line with the head coach’s philosophy.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

If the Giants are going to run it back with Daniel Jones, they might as well give him a true No. 1 wide receiver for the first time in his career. Nabers has the talent to provide the G-Men with an element they have missed since Odell Beckham Jr.'s heyday.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

The Titans have to give Will Levis better protection if they want him to make progress in Year 2. Fashanu, Levis' teammate for a year at Penn State, should be part of the solution.

Pick
8
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ATLANTA FALCONS


GM Monti Ossenfort now owns multiple picks in each of the first three rounds after trading down to No. 8. He holds the keys to the draft and still manages to find Kyler Murray a receiver who has drawn comparisons to Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald. 

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

The Bears have to find someone who can pressure quarterbacks other than Montez Sweat. They can make a case that they left Round 1 with the top quarterback and top edge rusher available this year.

Pick
10
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS


You really think Michigan Man and soon-to-be Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is going to let McCarthy fall to the Vikings at No. 11 or the rival Broncos at No. 12? Not happening. Vegas goes all in on the national title winner.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

With free agency potentially leaving the Vikings thin off the edge, Verse’s relentless effort will be welcomed by DC Brian Flores.

Pick
12
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DENVER BRONCOS


I know, it never happens. The Bengals haven’t traded up in Round 1 since 1995, when they took Ki-Jana Carter first overall. Well, it’s time to put that streak to an end. The value of a top-five talent at No. 12 is too great for Cincinnati to resist, and the team doesn’t have a tight end under contract for 2024 as of this writing. Denver needs more draft picks, and the Bengals need Bowers.

Pick
13
New York Jets
New York Jets
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS


The Jets recoup some draft capital after trading for Aaron Rodgers last year, and they get some much-needed help up front for the QB with the selection of the ultra-tough Fuaga.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

New Orleans might need new starters at both left and right tackle. The powerful Latham can immediately step in on the right side.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

There’s a decent chance Arnold will go earlier than 15th overall. If he’s still available, GM Chris Ballard delights in his good fortune, landing the draft’s top corner in the middle of Round 1.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior

New OC Ryan Grubb grabs his former pupil at UW. Fautanu can line up anywhere on the offensive line, but the Seahawks might be best served playing him at guard.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

The Jaguars add some serious juice on the interior. If they bring back pending free agent Josh Allen and new DC Ryan Nielsen fully unlocks 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker’s potential, Murphy could be part of a ferocious front.

Pick
18
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CINCINNATI BENGALS


Sean Payton is desperate for help after parting with Russell Wilson in this hypothetical and missing out on the first four quarterbacks off the board. Nix has the experience and intelligence to be a good fit in Denver.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

If you want wins off the edge, Latu is your guy. He will kick the intensity of the Rams’ pass rush up a notch.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Senior

Pittsburgh slides last year’s first-rounder, Broderick Jones, to the left side, making room for Guyton at right tackle. Now, which quarterback will they be protecting?

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · C · Junior

This looks good on an offensive lineman’s résumé, folks: Zero sacks allowed on 714 career pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Powers-Johnson steps right in at center, filling a void for Miami.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

The Eagles had one of the worst pass defenses in the league last season, and their top corners -- Darius Slay (33) and James Bradberry (31 in August) -- aren’t getting any younger. Mitchell showed at the Senior Bowl that he deservers to be in the draft’s CB1 conversation.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

At least one scout views Wiggins as a better prospect than Seahawks stud rookie Devon Witherspoon was a year ago. High praise. The Texans snag a Clemson Tiger to play opposite Derek Stingley Jr.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

If Tyler Biadasz departs in free agency, Barton could be the perfect successor at center.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · CB · Junior

The Packers can’t quit Iowa defenders. For the second year in a row, Green Bay turns to the Hawkeyes in the first round, this time adding a versatile defensive back with a knack for making big plays.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

The production might give some teams pause (9.5 sacks in last two seasons), but the freakish athletic ability will make other teams salivate. The Bucs can’t resist here, especially with Shaquil Barrett’s play trending in the wrong direction.﻿﻿﻿

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The Cardinals have the picks to move up the board for help in the trenches if they want to be aggressive, but they stay put in this scenario. Mims gives them young bookends for the offensive line along with last year’s first-rounder, Paris Johnson Jr.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

It’s been a decade since the franchise spent a first-round pick on a receiver. With Gabe Davis headed for free agency, now is the time to strike for Thomas, who led the FBS with 17 touchdown catches in 2023.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

I can hear Dan Campbell saying “Kool-Aid? Oh yeah!” when GM Brad Holmes sends this pick in. McKinstry’s game might not have a lot of flash, but he’s a well-schooled, confident cover corner who will reunite with Alabama teammate Brian Branch in the Detroit secondary.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Keon Coleman
Keon Coleman
Florida State · WR · Junior

An offensive lineman could be the play for Baltimore in Round 1. In this case, they decide to give Lamar Jackson a receiver who can win jump-ball battles and be a menace in the red zone.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · DE · Senior

NFL.com draft expert Daniel Jeremiah likened Robinson’s evaluation to that of the 49ers’ Arik Armstead. With Armstead potentially a year away from hitting free agency, why not take the 6-foot-5, 286-pounder to be his successor.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Devontez Walker
Devontez Walker
North Carolina · WR · Senior

Walker might not have received glowing reviews at the Senior Bowl, but teams will go back to the tape and see what he did at North Carolina last season (41 catches for 699 yards and seven TDs in eight games). He can be a reliable wideout for Patrick Mahomes.

