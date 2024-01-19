Mock Draft

Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Saints pick quarterbacks

Published: Jan 19, 2024 at 01:46 PM
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

The NFL has released the list of underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the official start to Mock Draft Season!

Now that I've had a chance to dig into the class, a few positions really stand out. There is a very deep group of offensive tackles and several first-round candidates at quarterback. The wide receiver group is absolutely loaded, too.

I tend to base my mock drafts on what I'm hearing around the league, whereas my Top 50 prospect rankings reflect what I'm seeing during my own evaluations. Keep an eye out for those rankings in the days ahead, but for now, here is my first look at how the top 32 selections could play out when the draft gets underway in Detroit on April 25.

NOTE: As of this writing, the draft order for picks 1-24 is set. The order for picks 25-32 will be determined by postseason results. Those picks are ordered in this mock based on regular-season record, with strength of schedule as the tiebreaker.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

We’ve seen Justin Fields continue to improve, but I still believe GM Ryan Poles’ decision at No. 1 overall will be an easy one. The Bears select Williams, the most talented quarterback in the class.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

It’s a new era in Washington led by general manager Adam Peters. The Commanders find their quarterback of the future in Maye.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

While Marvin Harrison Jr. would be tempting here, the Patriots need to address the quarterback position first and foremost. Daniels is coming off a monster year as a dual-threat weapon.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

This is a perfect scenario for the Cardinals, with Harrison falling right into their lap. I’ve compared the former Buckeyes star to franchise icon Larry Fitzgerald.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

Odunze is my favorite player in the draft. He’s a complete receiver. The Chargers have salary-cap decisions to make with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. This would be a home run addition for Justin Herbert.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

This continues the Giants’ quest from last offseason to add team speed. Nabers is the most explosive wideout in the draft. 

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

The Titans’ offensive line was in shambles this past season. As the rebuilding process begins, Alt could protect Will Levis’ blind side for years to come.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

The Falcons have been on a seemingly never-ending journey to find pass rushers. They didn’t have a player record more than 6.5 sacks in 2023. Turner has a broad arsenal of tools to help Atlanta.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

The Bears pair Caleb Williams with Verse, who’s the best power rusher in the draft. He’ll be a great complement to Montez Sweat.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Junior (RS)

I love Fuaga’s tape from his career at Oregon State. I think we’ll see him move up draft boards during the evaluation process. He’s massive and powerful. New York's offensive line is screaming out for more help as the Jets look to protect Aaron Rodgers

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

I believe Murphy is the top defensive tackle in the class. The Vikings need to add more firepower up front.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

I think Arnold could go as high as fifth overall. He’s the best cornerback in this draft and he would pair with Pat Surtain II to give the Broncos one of the best CB tandems in the league, if not the best.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

Teams are split on Fashanu. After a dominant 2022 season, he took a step back in 2023. But the talent is still immense.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Oregon · QB · Senior

I’m a big fan of Nix’s game. I think his experience as a five-year starter is a positive for him as he heads to the next level. He would be a plug-and-play starter in New Orleans. I’m not confident the Saints view Derek Carr as the answer.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

Bowers is going to be tricky to place in mock drafts. The talent suggests he should be a top-five pick, but the debate about positional value could push him down as far as the Colts at No. 15.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior

The Seahawks continue to add young talent to their offensive line. Fautanu would slide right in at guard in Seattle and can play tackle in a pinch.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

Mitchell had a ton of production in 2022 (five interceptions, 20 pass breakups) but wasn’t challenged as much in 2023. He is incredibly gifted and will put on a show when it comes to athletic testing.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

The Bengals have to address the offensive line. Some evaluators have Latham as a lock to go in the top 10. If he's still available at No. 18, it'll be a desirable scenario for Cincinnati. He can slide in at right tackle.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

I wouldn’t rule out a quarterback with this pick. The Rams could follow the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers-to-Jordan Love blueprint and begin developing a passer behind Matthew Stafford. If they don’t go that route, continuing to add pass rushers would be a smart move.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The Steelers go back to Georgia after selecting Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington last year and George Pickens in 2022. Mims would join Jones to give Pittsburgh a pair of athletic bookends with prototypical size.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

Miami elects to build on a strength. I could see Thomas going much higher than 21st in the draft, but Tua Tagovailoa reaps the benefit in this scenario. Thomas gives the Dolphins some size -- without sacrificing speed -- alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Senior

The Eagles need to start planning for the end of Lane Johnson’s career. Why not go shopping at the same store? Guyton, another former Sooner, is one of the most athletically gifted tackles in the class.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

Robinson joins last year’s No. 3 overall pick, Will Anderson Jr. -- and potentially Jonathan Greenard, if the Texans are able to retain the pending free agent. Robinson is a little more dynamic than Anderson, but not nearly as polished.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jordan Morgan
Jordan Morgan
Arizona · OT · Senior

Considering the age of Tyron Smith -- the 33-year-old whose contract is due to void this offseason -- it’s important to add to the offensive line. The Cowboys would have a good young duo to build around with Morgan and 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

Barton meets the Packers’ criteria for offensive linemen in terms of intelligence and versatility. He could play all five spots up front.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)

I love Rakestraw’s toughness and competitiveness. He fits the Bucs’ mold with Todd Bowles.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · CB · Junior

The Cardinals can take the best player available with their second pick in Round 1. DeJean has the versatility to play any position in the secondary.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

The Bills are a pretty complete team, and they add another good player in Newton. He gives Buffalo even more pass-rush juice on the interior.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Devontez Walker
Devontez Walker
North Carolina · WR · Senior

Rashee Rice has really come on for the Chiefs, but they need more firepower on the outside. Walker provides it.

Pick
30
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

Wiggins is a height-weight-speed corner. He’s very rangy and will help a Lions defense that should often be playing with a lead, given the team’s talent on offense.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

McKinstry offers good instincts and ball skills. He fits what the 49ers look for in their cornerbacks. 

Pick
32
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Troy Franklin
Troy Franklin
Oregon · WR · Junior

Franklin is ultra explosive. He would be another weapon for Lamar Jackson, further strengthening an underrated receiver room.

