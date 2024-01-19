Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Saints pick quarterbacks

The NFL has released the list of underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the official start to Mock Draft Season!
Now that I've had a chance to dig into the class, a few positions really stand out. There is a very deep group of offensive tackles and several first-round candidates at quarterback. The wide receiver group is absolutely loaded, too.
I tend to base my mock drafts on what I'm hearing around the league, whereas my Top 50 prospect rankings reflect what I'm seeing during my own evaluations. Keep an eye out for those rankings in the days ahead, but for now, here is my first look at how the top 32 selections could play out when the draft gets underway in Detroit on April 25.
NOTE: As of this writing, the draft order for picks 1-24 is set. The order for picks 25-32 will be determined by postseason results. Those picks are ordered in this mock based on regular-season record, with strength of schedule as the tiebreaker.
We’ve seen Justin Fields continue to improve, but I still believe GM Ryan Poles’ decision at No. 1 overall will be an easy one. The Bears select Williams, the most talented quarterback in the class.
It’s a new era in Washington led by general manager Adam Peters. The Commanders find their quarterback of the future in Maye.
While Marvin Harrison Jr. would be tempting here, the Patriots need to address the quarterback position first and foremost. Daniels is coming off a monster year as a dual-threat weapon.
This is a perfect scenario for the Cardinals, with Harrison falling right into their lap. I’ve compared the former Buckeyes star to franchise icon Larry Fitzgerald.
Odunze is my favorite player in the draft. He’s a complete receiver. The Chargers have salary-cap decisions to make with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. This would be a home run addition for Justin Herbert.
This continues the Giants’ quest from last offseason to add team speed. Nabers is the most explosive wideout in the draft.
The Titans’ offensive line was in shambles this past season. As the rebuilding process begins, Alt could protect Will Levis’ blind side for years to come.
The Falcons have been on a seemingly never-ending journey to find pass rushers. They didn’t have a player record more than 6.5 sacks in 2023. Turner has a broad arsenal of tools to help Atlanta.
The Bears pair Caleb Williams with Verse, who’s the best power rusher in the draft. He’ll be a great complement to Montez Sweat.
I love Fuaga’s tape from his career at Oregon State. I think we’ll see him move up draft boards during the evaluation process. He’s massive and powerful. New York's offensive line is screaming out for more help as the Jets look to protect Aaron Rodgers.
I believe Murphy is the top defensive tackle in the class. The Vikings need to add more firepower up front.
I think Arnold could go as high as fifth overall. He’s the best cornerback in this draft and he would pair with Pat Surtain II to give the Broncos one of the best CB tandems in the league, if not the best.
Teams are split on Fashanu. After a dominant 2022 season, he took a step back in 2023. But the talent is still immense.
I’m a big fan of Nix’s game. I think his experience as a five-year starter is a positive for him as he heads to the next level. He would be a plug-and-play starter in New Orleans. I’m not confident the Saints view Derek Carr as the answer.
Bowers is going to be tricky to place in mock drafts. The talent suggests he should be a top-five pick, but the debate about positional value could push him down as far as the Colts at No. 15.
The Seahawks continue to add young talent to their offensive line. Fautanu would slide right in at guard in Seattle and can play tackle in a pinch.
Mitchell had a ton of production in 2022 (five interceptions, 20 pass breakups) but wasn’t challenged as much in 2023. He is incredibly gifted and will put on a show when it comes to athletic testing.
The Bengals have to address the offensive line. Some evaluators have Latham as a lock to go in the top 10. If he's still available at No. 18, it'll be a desirable scenario for Cincinnati. He can slide in at right tackle.
I wouldn’t rule out a quarterback with this pick. The Rams could follow the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers-to-Jordan Love blueprint and begin developing a passer behind Matthew Stafford. If they don’t go that route, continuing to add pass rushers would be a smart move.
The Steelers go back to Georgia after selecting Broderick Jones and Darnell Washington last year and George Pickens in 2022. Mims would join Jones to give Pittsburgh a pair of athletic bookends with prototypical size.
Miami elects to build on a strength. I could see Thomas going much higher than 21st in the draft, but Tua Tagovailoa reaps the benefit in this scenario. Thomas gives the Dolphins some size -- without sacrificing speed -- alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
The Eagles need to start planning for the end of Lane Johnson’s career. Why not go shopping at the same store? Guyton, another former Sooner, is one of the most athletically gifted tackles in the class.
Robinson joins last year’s No. 3 overall pick, Will Anderson Jr. -- and potentially Jonathan Greenard, if the Texans are able to retain the pending free agent. Robinson is a little more dynamic than Anderson, but not nearly as polished.
Considering the age of Tyron Smith -- the 33-year-old whose contract is due to void this offseason -- it’s important to add to the offensive line. The Cowboys would have a good young duo to build around with Morgan and 2022 first-round pick Tyler Smith.
Barton meets the Packers’ criteria for offensive linemen in terms of intelligence and versatility. He could play all five spots up front.
I love Rakestraw’s toughness and competitiveness. He fits the Bucs’ mold with Todd Bowles.
The Cardinals can take the best player available with their second pick in Round 1. DeJean has the versatility to play any position in the secondary.
The Bills are a pretty complete team, and they add another good player in Newton. He gives Buffalo even more pass-rush juice on the interior.
Rashee Rice has really come on for the Chiefs, but they need more firepower on the outside. Walker provides it.
Wiggins is a height-weight-speed corner. He’s very rangy and will help a Lions defense that should often be playing with a lead, given the team’s talent on offense.
McKinstry offers good instincts and ball skills. He fits what the 49ers look for in their cornerbacks.
Franklin is ultra explosive. He would be another weapon for Lamar Jackson, further strengthening an underrated receiver room.