Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 4.0: Two trades; 49ers, Chiefs pick WRs to close Round 1

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES RAMS





I can't imagine the Commanders are going to sit back at No. 36 and hope that fate lands them a top offensive tackle early in Round 2, given the expectation that there will be a run on them in the first round. They could and should be aggressive to move up for a premium prospect at the position. Based on my discussions with college programs and NFL teams, Washington has done a lot of work on the top OTs in the class. Poised to make a first-round pick for the first time since 2016, Rams GM Les Snead has a chuckle and trades out once again. This deal could net him the 36th and 40th picks in the draft if he gives up a third-rounder in the swap.