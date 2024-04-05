 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Published: Apr 05, 2024 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles.
 
With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.

"That's the mantra of this place; we're going to be physical," new tight end Hayden Hurst said, via ESPN. "We're going to come at you. When you see us pop up on the schedule, it's going to be a long Sunday."

Related Links

Many of the Sundays the Chargers experienced last season were long for them. Though they owned the league's 18th-ranked offense, Los Angeles spent far too many weekends chasing opposing offenses all over the field, finishing 28th in total defense, and 31st in scoring defense.
 
That's where the toughness begins. The Harbaugh-led Chargers are no longer going to accept getting punched in the mouth by opposing offenses. They aim to ensure they'll achieve such a goal by focusing on the simple things, like physical preparation for a grueling season.
 
That's where another Michigan transplant, executive director of player performance Ben Herbert, comes into play.
 
"Consistency, attention to detail, emotional stability, bigger, faster, stronger, and more mobile and flexible," Herbert said of his key points of focus. "That's how you can describe our program."
 
The college speak that carried over from Michigan isn't hard to spot, but for a franchise that lacked general direction and intensity under its previous leadership, it's welcome. And apparently, the message has already been heard.
 
"We want to out-physical teams. We want teams to fear us," Hurst said. "We want teams to end up giving up in the fourth quarter, where we're just hitting our stride. I think that's where you get the most productive football, when you're just out-physicaling people."
 
All of this sounds great, but one of the Chargers' greatest issues has been health. Keenan Allen is gone, but he was far from the only key player affected by injuries in 2023. 
 
Herbert aims to change that with his strength-training plan, which was proven to be effective by Michigan's avoidance of injury in their national title-winning 2023 season. He's focused on planning, not good fortune.
 
"I'm not really into luck," Herbert said. "I like to control the things that I can control, which is why we emphasize the things that we emphasize in training because, over time, it has proven that our guys, especially the guys that are playing the most football, are available to do that."
 
It all sounds good right now, in April. Time will tell whether it elicits the change the Chargers seek.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling defended his former teammate Aaron Rodgers this week, explaining how the four-time MVP "cares more about his teammates than about the game of football" despite drawing criticism.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dan Campbell: Lions' strategy for 2024 NFL Draft remains selecting 'best player available'

The Detroit Lions sit in an unfamiliar draft spot, selecting at the end of the first round for the first time in nearly a decade. Head coach Dan Campbell noted last week that the club's plans remain the same at No. 29 as they would with a top 10 pick.
news

GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs trade: 'This is, by no means, the Bills giving up'

Following Wednesday's blockbuster trade that saw the Bills send Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told the media it wasn't an easy decision to move Diggs and it also wasn't a sign of the franchise "giving up."
news

Commanders' Marcus Mariota to become first QB in NFL history to wear No. 0

Marcus Mariota will wear No. 0 with the Commanders this season, the team announced Wednesday. With this move, Mariota will become the first quarterback in NFL history to wear No. 0, per NFL Research.