2024 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of quarterbacks who changed teams

Average salary: $10 million





With 49ers in 2023: 10 games | 60.9 pct | 297 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 2 pass TD | 1 INT | 15 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles





2024 numbers will be: BETTER





Thanks to their acquisition of a second first-round pick, the Vikings have positioned themselves to potentially leap up the draft board to select a quarterback. Until we know whether they do that (and whom they pick), though, it's impossible to project Darnold's role. Still, if he starts more than one game in 2024, he should easily pass the numbers he put up last season.





It's easy to imagine Kevin O'Connell beginning the season with Darnold under center and giving a rookie QB time to learn the speed of the game from the sideline. Darnold devotees insist he was reborn under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco last season. But was he really? During his lone start with the Niners in Week 18, Darnold didn't look much different than he did during his time in Carolina. And my split-pea-sized brain can't get over the three fumbles and six sacks he logged in 125 total snaps in San Francisco. I trust KOC to get the most out of his quarterbacks, but color me skeptical about the notion that Darnold will be any different in 2024 than he was previously. He flashes good plays, but just makes too many mistakes -- particularly when under pressure -- to be a consistent performer.