2024 NFL offseason: Projecting performances of running backs who changed teams

Average salary: $9.875 million





With Bengals in 2023: 17 games | 257 att | 1,034 rush yds | 4.0 ypc | 9 rush TDs | 52 rec | 376 rec yds | 3 rec TDs | 0 fumbles





2024 numbers will be: BETTER





The Texans traded for Mixon and handed him a new contract with designs on the veteran being their workhorse. During the last 10 weeks of last season, Devin Singletary took over the starting role in Houston, earning 167 carries for 715 yards (4.28 yards per carry) in that span, which would have been good for 1,215 yards when extrapolated over a full season. Assuming Mixon picks up where Singletary left off, Mixon should be working with the same kind of volume he received in Cincinnati, and he should be able to hit his production from last season. He's joining an offense that wants to run the ball. Even if the recent trade for Stefon Diggs portends more passing by the Texans in 2024, it also ensures that Mixon will see a ton of light boxes. Plus, C.J. Stroud isn't afraid of checking into runs when he gets a favorable matchup. Mixon might have lost a step over the past few seasons, failing to put up many big, explosive plays, but with their words and actions, the Texans have dismissed concerns Mixon could be hitting a cliff. I'm curious to see if Houston will use him more in the passing game, where he was sometimes forgotten in Cincinnati.



