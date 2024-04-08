2024 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

Love what you're doing, Bears. I'm a fan. You went out and got a pair of proven playmakers in WR Keenan Allen and RB D'Andre Swift. And while I wish you would have provided similar support for Justin Fields, I'm not going to be like a lot of Bears Twitter and continue dwelling on a QB debate that is already over. I understand the reasoning behind your decision -- the allure of a rookie contract at the game's most important/expensive position is just too great to pass up -- so go grab the guy who's been the presumptive No. 1 pick in this draft for literal years. I don't care about the color of his phone. Dude can ball. It's a slam dunk.





But I swear, if you got rid of Justin Fields for smaller Justin Fields (Jayden Daniels), I'm out. I'll start a Rams podcast. I'm dead serious.





That's not gonna happen, though. Caleb is the choice. Ryan Poles was the director of college scouting in Kansas City when the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes. Now the Bears general manager, Poles is poised to reverse the QB curse in Chicago.