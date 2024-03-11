WR Michael Pittman, Colts expected to finalize three-year contract

It is interesting to note that the agreement ended up being for just three years, which gives the 26-year-old one more opportunity to maximize his earning value on the open market before turning 30. He's already receiving quite a pay bump, too, watching his cash compensation rise from $3 million in 2023 to what will be an average of $23.3 million per year over the next three seasons.

A second-round pick out of USC, Pittman has grown into a consistent pass-catcher who has seen his targets increase annually since he began his pro career in 2020. He's yet to earn a Pro Bowl bid, but after posting a career year (109 catches, 1,152 yards, four touchdowns) while running routes primarily for backup Gardner Minshew, he's done enough to sell the Colts on his value to their operation moving forward.