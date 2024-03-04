2024 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

Below is a rundown of the notable moves, trades and signings made by each team since the start of the 2024 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions and new contracts. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below.
AFC EAST
AFC NORTH
- WR Nelson Agholor: Signed a one-year extension. (Team)
- WR Tee Higgins: Receiving the franchise tag, which will pay him around $21.8 million for the 2024 season. (Ian Rapoport)
AFC SOUTH
AFC WEST
- P Matt Araiza: Signed a deal for the league minimum. (Tom Pelissero)
NFC EAST
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam: Signed to a one-year extension. (Team)
- LB Julian Okwara: Signed to a free-agent contract. (Team)
NFC NORTH
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $8 million, including $5.245 million guaranteed. (Mike Garafolo)
- K Michael Badgley: Re-signed on a one-year deal. (Agent)
NFC SOUTH
- LS Liam McCullough: Re-signed with the Falcons. (Team)
- WR Mike Evans: Agreed to a two-year, $52 million extension. (Mike Garafolo)
NFC WEST
- WR Demarcus Robinson: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth $5 million. (Agent)