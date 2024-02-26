Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024: Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins lead off ranking

NFL teams tell us how they view positional value by whom they allow to reach free agency. Quality offensive tackles and cornerbacks are incredibly hard to find in the rankings below. Tee Higgins -- who would have been No. 3 overall -- was taken off the board by the franchise tag before this list even came out, reflective of the rising value of wide receivers. Surefire starting quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins usually only hit free agency if they had a clause in their contract preventing the tag.

On the other hand, there is a surplus of starting safeties, off-ball linebackers and running backs. Edge rusher is a surprisingly deep position, and it's worth noting that the best values in free agency in recent years have come from one-year contracts given to quality veteran defenders.

This list is a living document. Eventually, tagged or re-signed players will be removed, while some players who are released will be added. But this is a rare year where the top two players on my original ranking could actually make it to the market.