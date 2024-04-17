 Skip to main content
Former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins signing one-year deal with Chargers

Apr 17, 2024
J.K. Dobbins' comeback will take place in Los Angeles, and he'll be surrounded by plenty of familiar faces.

Dobbins is signing a one-year deal with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported per the running back's agency.

On his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1 of 2023, Dobbins will rejoin former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Gus Roman and his former running mate Gus Edwards, who signed with the Bolts earlier this offseason on a free-agent pact.

Dobbins' first three years were spent with Roman, including a 2020 rookie season when he peaked his potential with an 805-yard, nine-touchdown season. That tenure likewise included a 2021 campaign in which Dobbins missed the duration of the year after an ACL tear.

When healthy, Dobbins has flashed brilliance, as his 5.8 career yards per carry will attest to, but he's played in just 24 games over four years.

Still just 25, Dobbins' latest return will take place in L.A., which is beginning to look a bit like Ravens west, with Jim Harbaugh taking the head coaching reins, bringing in Roman and now Baltimore's top two backs over the past few seasons.

Pelissero also reported on March 26 that Dobbins, No. 80 in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents, had been cleared for football activities by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

If he stays healthy, perhaps it's with the Chargers and under another Harbaugh that Dobbins will finally fulfill his potential. And perhaps this L.A. story will be a comeback story.

