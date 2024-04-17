Former Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins signing one-year deal with Chargers

On his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1 of 2023, Dobbins will rejoin former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Gus Roman and his former running mate Gus Edwards, who signed with the Bolts earlier this offseason on a free-agent pact.

Dobbins' first three years were spent with Roman, including a 2020 rookie season when he peaked his potential with an 805-yard, nine-touchdown season. That tenure likewise included a 2021 campaign in which Dobbins missed the duration of the year after an ACL tear.