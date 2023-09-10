Around the NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffers torn Achilles in win over Texans

Published: Sep 10, 2023 at 03:33 PM Updated: Sep 10, 2023 at 04:36 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters following the game.

The fourth-year RB will miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

"I'm crestfallen for him," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "We'll put our arms around him and he will be back."

Dobbins came up hobbling after getting tackled as he fought toward the end zone after receiving a short pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Initially going to the sideline under his own power, Dobbins had to be helped by trainers as he went to the locker room.

Justice Hill scored on a 2-yard run the very next play, extending the Ravens' lead, 13-6, early in the third quarter.

Baltimore later announced Dobbins was out for the game with an ankle injury.

Dobbins, who scored the game's first touchdown on a 4-yard run in the first quarter, totaled eight carries for 22 yards and two catches for 15 yards.

A torn Achilles is a crushing blow for a player who had worked his way back from a serious knee injury that held him out of the 2021 season entirely. The injury is compounded by the fact that Dobbins and the Ravens were unable to come to an agreement on a potential contract extension this offseason. Dobbins is set to make $1.39 million in base salary this season -- the final year of his rookie deal.

Dobbins, a second-round pick in 2020, has averaged 5.9 yards per carry in 23 career games with 12 total touchdowns.

The Ravens' defense also has a potential long-term injury to deal with following the 2023 season opener.

Rapoport reports Ravens defensive back Marcus Williams is feared to have suffered a torn pec in Sunday's win, per a source. Williams is set to have an MRI to confirm the severity of his injury.

Williams was ruled out of the game in the second half after suffering the injury.

Related Content

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ isn't panicking. ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ isn't backing down from his incendiary game week comments. Nonetheless, nary a Cincinnati Bengal was pleased after an abysmal season-opening 24-3 loss to the archrival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action. Who propelled the Falcons to their first Week 1 win in six years?
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.
news

Buccaneers not expected to trade WR Mike Evans after no extension reached by deadline

Saturday came and went in Tampa Bay without an extension for ﻿Mike Evans﻿, but don't expect the wide receiver to leave the Buccaneers anytime in the immediate future.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.  
news

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren expected to split carries in Steelers' season opener vs. 49ers

Could Pittsburgh debut a running back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener? After a summer of intrigue at the position, ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and ﻿Jaylen Warren﻿ are expected to split carries against San Francisco.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on new contract extension: 'It means a lot to me. But, a lot more to do'

After signing a five-year, $275 deal, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says "it means a lot to" him to stay with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020. 
news

Panthers WR Adam Thielen (ankle) expected to play vs. Falcons; Brian Burns to travel with team

Carolina Panthers WR ﻿Adam Thielen (ankle; questionable)﻿ is expected to play on Sunday versus the Falcons while star pass rusher Brian Burns is also travelling with the team amid his contract dispute, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being placed on IR; to miss at least 12th straight game

After being ruled out earlier this week for Week 1, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve.