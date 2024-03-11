 Skip to main content
Patriots re-signing OL Michael Onwenu to three-year, $57 million contract

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 07:42 PM
The New England Patriots didn't use the franchise tag on offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, but they're not letting him leave Foxborough, either.

The Pats are re-signing Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million deal with $38 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening. Rapoport added Onwenu is receiving a $22.5 million signing bonus.

New England used a transitional tag on safety Kyle Dugger in lieu of Onwenu, but new head coach Jerod Mayo and director of player personnel Eliot Wolf clearly didn't want to let Onwenu move on, as he's become a versatile cornerstone for the club.

Onwenu has been a model of versatility, earning starts at both guard spots and right tackle during his four seasons. He's likely to stay put on the outside going forward, but provides a building block for an offense that needs to improve and an O-line that will likely be protecting a new quarterback in 2024.

The 26-year-old has started 56 of 64 games in four years and figures to be an important piece for the new-look Patriots.

Thus, Wolf, the team's director of scouting, and Mayo, who's been on the Patriots staff for the duration of Onwenu's career, have chosen to ensure the 2020 NFL Draft sixth-rounder is staying put in Boston.

