Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024 ranked by position: Which spots have most/least depth?

Published: Mar 05, 2024 at 04:00 PM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Below is a breakdown of Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents of 2024 according to position.

NOTE: Each player's listed age represents how old he will be on Sept. 5, when the 2024 NFL season is expected to kick off.

QUARTERBACK

Rank
1
Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins
Age: 36

It’s very Kirk Cousins that the four-time Pro Bowler was playing the best football of his career just before he tore his Achilles. Nothing is ever simple with him. For him to be dealing with an injury that serious at this age makes it tricky to establish his price tag, but he’ll still have plenty of suitors.

Rank
2
Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett
Age: 31

I believe Brissett would be a league-average starting quarterback if given the chance. I believe that league-average starting quarterbacks are worth a lot. I know that Brissett easily outplayed the quarterback before him in Cleveland (Baker Mayfield) and the quarterback after him (Deshaun Watson), then dramatically supercharged the Commanders offense the minute he hit the field last year in place of Sam Howell.

Rank
3
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield
Age: 29

Baker proved in 2023 that he can keep an offense afloat. He makes decisions more quickly now then when he was younger and doesn't lack for conviction when making throws with his excellent arm. I’d be wary of buying too high, however, depending on his price tag.

Rank
4
Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill
Age: 36

I’ve always been a Tannehill fan, but he appeared to show his age in some spot starts last year. He would fit best as a backup.

Rank
5
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson
Age: 35

This list is made independent of contract demands. But even if Wilson ends up being as inexpensive as a mid-tier backup, I worry about how he’ll transition into the life of a bridge/backup quarterback. That’s the role his level of play indicates he should have.

Rank
6
Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston
Age: 30

His hilarious insubordination in the Saints' season finale notwithstanding, Winston has barely played since Sean Payton left town. Still just 30, he’s got more talent and experience than almost any backup option out there.

Rank
7
Gardner Minshew
Gardner Minshew
Age: 28

Minshew is up to 37 starts in five NFL seasons, a remarkable run for a sixth-round pick. Who knew he could operate an RPO-heavy offense that well?

Rank
8
Tyrod Taylor
Tyrod Taylor
Age: 35

Tyrod was spinning it when he got the chance with the Giants, taking more shots and hitting more big-time throws than at any point since his arrival as a starter in Buffalo nearly a decade ago. He’s a perfect backup.

RUNNING BACK

Rank
1
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
Age: 27

Barkley performed better last year than his numbers indicated, playing smarter than he did earlier in his career. He has a complete game that could put an offense over the top.

Rank
2
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Age: 30

Henry can be the running back version of Stephon Gilmore, a plus starter with a unique skill set who can take his side of the ball to another level on a short-term deal.

Rank
3
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Age: 26

A step slow to start last year, Jacobs looked more like his 2022 form by the end of the season. He’s excellent at making defenders miss and is an underrated receiver, although his rollercoaster career arc is cause for concern.

Rank
4
Tony Pollard
Tony Pollard
Age: 27

Pollard would best be used with around 200 touches, with him serving as a pass catcher for a healthy chunk of those. In that role, he can be an explosive addition to any offense.

Rank
5
D'Andre Swift
D'Andre Swift
Age: 25

Swift showed with the Eagles in 2023 to be a tougher power runner with more durability than he ever was in Detroit. Can he do it again?

Rank
6
Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler
Age: 29

One of the most complete backs of this era, Ekeler can still help a team on passing downs. His clearly diminished explosiveness, however, probably isn’t coming back.

Rank
7
J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins
Age: 25

Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1 last season, the latest in a string of significant injuries for the 25-year-old. He still has top-10 back potential if he can stay healthy, but he may not be at his best until late in the season or in 2025.

Rank
8
Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary
Age: 27

The Texans offense improved the minute the team made Singletary the starter in 2023, with his slashing runs often overcoming bad blocks.

RECEIVER

Rank
1
Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley
Age: 29

Overextended when the Jaguars tried to feature him as a No. 1 receiver, Ridley still showed a penchant for getting open and making big plays. He’s just a little older and less consistent than you’d ideally like.

Rank
2
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Age: 27

I believe deep speed is hard to find, and Brown would fit well as the second or third option on a top-10 offense. If Christian Kirk was worth $18 million per year (on a deal that’s aged surprisingly well since Kirk signed it in 2022), Brown is worth more.

Rank
3
Gabe Davis
Gabe Davis
Age: 25

Gabe Davis Analytics Inc. putting together these numbers may have moved him up a few spots in my top 101 (No. 33 on the original list). There’s untapped potential here, and nearly every team could use a deep threat like him.

Rank
4
Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel
Age: 28

I’m a sucker for Samuel, who always creates yards on his own while being used in a variety of ways.

Rank
5
Darnell Mooney
Darnell Mooney
Age: 26

Just two seasons removed from an 81-catch, 1,055-yard campaign, Mooney has deep speed and the ability to get open. His inconsistency tracking the ball is why he ranks lower on the top 101 (No. 66 on the original list). 

Rank
6
K.J. Osborn
K.J. Osborn
Age: 27

The author of many clutch moments over the last two seasons, Osborn showed the ability to step up as a quality starter when necessary. He’s a good No. 3 option with room to grow. 

Rank
7
Odell Beckham
Odell Beckham
Age: 31

In hindsight, the Ravens might have some regrets about paying OBJ instead of DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, but Beckham proved in Baltimore he can get deep and stay healthy for a season. He just wasn’t always on the same page as Lamar Jackson and lost some playing time by the end of the year.

Rank
8
Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd
Age: 29

A nightmarish 2023 season likely ended Boyd’s great run with the Bengals. With a big slot skill set and a history of consistency before last year, he could be a fine buy-low candidate.

Rank
9
Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas
Age: 31

Thomas hasn’t been healthy enough to play a full season since 2019, but he showed flashes of his old form in 10 games last year. He’s worth a flier just for the social accounts.

TIGHT END

Rank
1
Hunter Henry
Hunter Henry
Age: 29

At a position where young players historically develop slowly, Henry is a proven, complete tight end. A plus blocker and red-zone threat, he’ll upgrade some team as a starter.

Rank
2
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Age: 26

Tight ends typically develop on a slow timeline; Fant has grown more reliable as a player without losing his incredible athleticism.  

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Rank
1
Tyron Smith
Tyron Smith
Age: 33

One of the most underpaid players in the NFL last season, Smith is due a massive raise after a return to elite form. He played 942 snaps (including playoffs), which is his highest total since 2018, per Pro Football Focus.

Rank
2
Trent Brown
Trent Brown
Age: 31

Brown was a difference-maker -- when he suited up in New England. Unfortunately, he’s only topped 600 snaps once in the last five seasons (per PFF), and he has a history of generating dramatic headlines at previous stops.

Rank
3
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Age: 26

Williams might not stand out, but he handled his switch to right tackle in 2023 without much drop-off. He can also go back to the left side if needed. League-average tackles are hard to find in free agency. 

Rank
4
Jermaine Eluemunor
Jermaine Eluemunor
Age: 29

There are so few tackles available this year that anyone who's young and started the last few years without major problems got a bump in the rankings. Eluemunor, a flexible British-born player who has improved throughout his career, has settled in at right tackle (and placed 59th on my original top 101).

Rank
5
Yosh Nijman
Yosh Nijman
Age: 28

Nijman performed well when given the chance in Green Bay, but he lost out on playing time in 2023. He can play left or right tackle and has good experience for his age.

Rank
6
Josh Jones
Josh Jones
Age: 27

Left tackle is Jones' best position, but with Laremy Tunsil locked in at that spot in Houston, Jones saw limited snaps last year. Jones is a terrific high-ceiling target for a team looking for options.

Rank
7
Andrus Peat
Andrus Peat
Age: 30

Peat looked better at left tackle last season than he did at guard, which is convenient for him, because left tackles are paid way better. 

Rank
8
Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith
Age: 31

Smith held up well enough for the Chiefs to win a Super Bowl, but it's clear he's in the decline phase of an otherwise consistent career.  

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Rank
1
Mike Onwenu
Mike Onwenu
Age: 26

The Patriots did Onwenu a huge favor by returning him to right tackle midway through last season. While he’s an excellent guard, he’s better as a bookend. That flexibility, his age and experience could make him one of this year's highest-paid players in free agency.

Rank
2
Robert Hunt
Robert Hunt
Age: 28

A great fit for any zone-blocking offense looking for a difference-maker on the ground, Hunt’s experience as a tackle also shows he has pass-blocking chops. 

Rank
3
Lloyd Cushenberry
Lloyd Cushenberry
Age: 26

A vastly improved player from his first two seasons, Cushenberry earned a reputation as a leader and difference-maker on the Broncos' offensive line. Don’t be surprised if he gets a handsome deal in free agency.

Rank
4
John Simpson
John Simpson
Age: 27

Seemingly coming out of nowhere in 2023, Simpson had the type of gasp-inducing blocks in the running game to make other front offices take notice.

Rank
5
Andre James
Andre James
Age: 27

James has played at least 950 snaps in three straight seasons, per PFF, improving in his all-around game along the way. Centers and guards will get paid in this market, because tackles aren’t available.

Rank
6
Kevin Dotson
Kevin Dotson
Age: 27

Dotson got a lot of credit for helping to turn around the Rams offensive line, and they’d love to keep him. Few players earned more money with a career rebound last year.

Rank
7
Connor Williams
Connor Williams
Age: 27

Williams would have been one of the most highly sought-after interior-line free agents if not for a torn ACL late in the 2023 season.

Rank
8
Jonah Jackson
Jonah Jackson
Age: 27

Consistently better as a run-blocker than in pass coverage, Jackson has been reliable and mostly durable in four seasons as a starting left guard.

Rank
9
Kevin Zeitler
Kevin Zeitler
Age: 34

The fact that he ranked seventh on this list seven years ago is a testament to Zeitler, who will be sought after for a fourth bite at the NFL-contract apple. That’s rarefied air.  

Rank
10
Jon Runyan
Jon Runyan
Age: 27

Runyan has quietly played more than 1,000 total snaps in each of the last three seasons, per PFF. He can line up at either guard spot. 

EDGE RUSHER

Rank
1
Danielle Hunter
Danielle Hunter
Age: 29

Hunter’s productive holdout last summer led to a one-year deal worth up to $20 million with a guarantee the team could not tag him. He proceeded to rack up 16.5 sacks, proving again he can transcend any scheme.

Rank
2
Jonathan Greenard
Jonathan Greenard
Age: 27

Greenard tallied 12.5 sacks and finished sixth among edge rushers in pass-rush win rate in 2023. He often wins quickly. It would be a shame if the Texans couldn’t keep him and Will Anderson Jr. together. 

Rank
3
Bryce Huff
Bryce Huff
Age: 26

It’s hard to know where to rank Huff. His per-snap pass-rush numbers over the last two years make him look like a cross between Lawrence Taylor and God, but the Jets never trusted him to play every down. A pass-rush specialist with a first step as fast as Huff's should get paid, regardless. 

Rank
4
Chase Young
Chase Young
Age: 25

If the 49ers couldn’t turn Young into a consistent force after acquiring him via midseason trade in 2023, what team can? In a best-case scenario, his power-without-a-plan approach could age the same way Jadeveon Clowney's game did. He looks more like a second or third rusher than a lead guy.

Rank
5
Za'Darius Smith
Za'Darius Smith
Age: 31

His back problems were nowhere to be seen over the last two productive seasons, in Minnesota and Cleveland. Few outside rushers create as much havoc as Smith when they move inside on passing downs.

Rank
6
Andrew Van Ginkel
Andrew Van Ginkel
Age: 29

If Bill Belichick was still in New England, the easy joke would be to say Van Ginkel lands with the Patriots. But that’d be selling Van Ginkel short, because his versatile skill set should be sought after by a number of teams looking for a jack of all trades.

Rank
7
Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney
Age: 31

Clowney was at No. 42 on my original top 101 list -- which is, as it so happens, where I ranked him a year ago. He's in the neighborhood that features several veterans on one-year deals who will probably outperform all those first-round rookies we spend months dissecting before the draft.

Rank
8
Josh Uche
Josh Uche
Age: 25

Uche has played fewer total snaps in his four NFL seasons combined (1,124, including playoffs) than Aidan Hutchinson did last year (1,146). With that in mind, Uche’s career production (19 sacks, 17 QB hits, 116 pressures, per PFF, again including playoffs) is as astounding as his first step. But Bill Belichick usually keeps a guy on the bench for a reason.

Rank
9
Dorance Armstrong
Dorance Armstrong
Age: 27

The most overqualified third or fourth edge rusher in the NFL last season, Armstrong deserves a starting role. He’s the type of young player with production that is worth betting on in free agency.

Rank
10
Marcus Davenport
Marcus Davenport
Age: 28

Davenport's a QB-pressure machine, but he just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He’s worth a shot as a situational edge rusher.

Rank
11
Shaquil Barrett
Shaquil Barrett
Age: 31

Barrett hasn’t been as productive the last two seasons, but he still wins his reps plenty and could be more efficient as a situational pass rusher -- like he was early in his career with the Broncos.

Rank
12
Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd
Age: 31

It was mystifying that it took most of last offseason for Floyd to land a job, and then he finished the 2023 campaign with 10.5 sacks as a rotational player. Same as he ever was. 

Rank
13
Brandon Graham
Brandon Graham
Age: 36

On a per-snap basis, Graham was still winning his matchups plenty in his age-35 season.

Rank
14
Emmanuel Ogbah
Emmanuel Ogbah
Age: 30

Ogbah was of the most quietly productive players in football, and then he suddenly seemed to fall out of favor the last two seasons in Miami after the team changed schemes. 

DEFENSIVE LINE

Rank
1
Chris Jones
Chris Jones
Age: 30

It would have cost the Chiefs approximately $32 million to place the franchise tag on Jones, which is why that option always seemed so unlikely. Arguably the greatest playoff defensive player of his generation might actually change teams. 

Rank
2
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Age: 28

Wilkins is able to play against the run at a high level and is coming off a career-high 61 pressures. The Dolphins did him a huge favor by choosing not to place the franchise tag on him, because he’s set to become one of the highest-paid interior defensive linemen in football.

Rank
3
Leonard Williams
Leonard Williams
Age: 30

Here's a thing that happened: The Seahawks gave up a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 fifth-rounder for half a season of Williams, to add him to a team that did not make the playoffs. It says a lot about the veteran's value that he still costs that much. Entering Year 10, Williams has had one of the more underrated bag-generating careers of his generation.

Rank
4
Fletcher Cox
Fletcher Cox
Age: 33

I had the six-time Pro Bowler ranked much lower before looking under the hood and realizing the extent to which he had a vintage season on his normally heavy usage -- also, that he’s still Fletcher Freaking Cox.

Rank
5
Grover Stewart
Grover Stewart
Age: 30

Stewart, who was suspended six games in 2023 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, has been one of the league’s better run stoppers for years.

Rank
6
D.J. Reader
D.J. Reader
Age: 30

Reader would be ranked 30 spots higher if not for the torn right quad injury he suffered in December, one of the most difficult to recover from as an older player. He also tore his left quad back in 2020.

Rank
7
Denico Autry
Denico Autry
Age: 34

Autry is still strong as hell, even if he started to look his age at times in 2023. Then again, I’ve thought that before.

Rank
8
Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell
Age: 38

If there was a Next Gen Stat combining height, versatility, longevity, leadership and low-octave range, Campbell would be confirmed as the greatest of all time.

Rank
9
Teair Tart
Teair Tart
Age: 27

Based just off his tape, Tart is a monster who could be a steal in free agency. His midseason release from Tennessee won’t help his market value, though.

Rank
10
DaQuan Jones
DaQuan Jones
Age: 32

As someone who always ranked Jones higher in my top 101 than he placed in other free-agent rankings, it’s been gratifying to see his career go for so long (he's entering his 11th NFL season) -- and to see him gain increasing respect during the DaQuanaissance.

LINEBACKER

Rank
1
Frankie Luvu
Frankie Luvu
Age: 27

The league leader in inspiring others to yell “Who was THAT?” over the last two seasons. Luvu gets extra credit for doing it in Carolina. 

Rank
2
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen
Age: 25

Did the light bulb turn on for Queen when Mike Macdonald and Roquan Smith arrived in 2022, or was Queen just put in a better spot? He’s a high-risk, high-reward three-down linebacker who will command a big deal.

Rank
3
Jordyn Brooks
Jordyn Brooks
Age: 26

Ask 10 Seahawks fans or reporters for their opinions on Brooks, and you might get 10 different answers. He’s shown he can do it all over four seasons, although he rarely has done it all well at the same time. As with most of the young off-ball linebackers on this list, who play a position where it takes time to develop, the best may be yet to come. 

Rank
4
Lavonte David
Lavonte David
Age: 34

David is the rare modern-day Hall of Fame candidate who could play his entire career with one team. He’s too good for the Bucs to let go. 

Rank
5
Azeez Al-Shaair
Azeez Al-Shaair
Age: 27

It turns out that playing on a stacked 49ers defense for his first four pro seasons wasn't what made Al-Shaair a difference-maker against the run. After signing a one-year prove-it deal in Tennessee in 2023, Al-Shair was reliable amid a difficult situation with the Titans.

Rank
6
Drue Tranquill
Drue Tranquill
Age: 29

Whenever the Chiefs needed a play in 2023, Tranquill was ready to make it as a blitzer or in coverage. That skill set is harder to find than a run-stop thumper, and Tranquill is worthy of a bigger role.

Rank
7
Devin White
Devin White
Age: 26

A second-team All-Pro when the Bucs won the Super Bowl, White is a physically gifted linebacker who often freelanced and missed assignments in coverage this past season -- which I'm sure didn't sit well with head coach Todd Bowles.

Rank
8
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner
Age: 34

Wagner would add credibility, leadership and smarts to any linebacker room, but he was picked in the passing game a bit too often last season.

Rank
9
Willie Gay Jr.
Willie Gay Jr.
Age: 26

An explosive athlete, Gay was never quite trusted to play every snap as the Chiefs’ weak-side linebacker. He’s a great role player to have on the roster, capable of taking away opposing quarterbacks’ running threat.

Rank
10
Josey Jewell
Josey Jewell
Age: 29

While Jewell could be hurt by this year's deep market at off-ball linebacker, he’s an intriguing three-down option for teams that don’t want to rely on the draft to address this position.

Rank
11
Anfernee Jennings
Anfernee Jennings
Age: 27

Focus on what your players can do well, they say. Well, there aren’t many players in the league that set a meaner edge than Jennings.

Rank
12
Blake Cashman
Blake Cashman
Age: 28

DeMeco Ryans trusted Cashman to run his defense, and the veteran established himself as a worthy starter. 

CORNERBACK

Rank
1
Kendall Fuller
Kendall Fuller
Age: 29

Fuller is absolutely boosted by the dearth of quality cornerbacks available in this year's market. He can play inside and out and has the smarts to age well at a position that is often cruel to the over-30 set.

Rank
2
Stephon Gilmore
Stephon Gilmore
Age: 33

The best free-agent pickups in recent years have been excellent veterans willing to take one-year deals. Gilmore, still a plus starter, figures to be one of those guys this season. An instant upgrade for virtually any team. 

Rank
3
Kenny Moore
Kenny Moore
Age: 29

Another cornerback who should benefit from the shortage of available players on the market, Moore’s market has a cap to it because he’s a slot-only option.  

Rank
4
Chidobe Awuzie
Chidobe Awuzie
Age: 29

Awuzie's ranking is mostly about the breadth of his career, not his concerning post-ACL-surgery play from 2023. The Bengals benched him for part of the season, but he’s been too good to give up on. 

Rank
5
Steven Nelson
Steven Nelson
Age: 31

Nelson has turned into that guy who signs a replacement-level short-term deal, stabilizes a starting cornerback spot and then has everyone wondering why he was so inexpensive in free agency in the first place. Can it last forever?

Rank
6
Kristian Fulton
Kristian Fulton
Age: 26

Ranked in my top 20 (!) on the free-agent list I put together in August, Fulton had a disastrous contract year, including poor play, a benching and an injury, and he landed at No. 68 on my original top 101 this year. But when a young cornerback has put quality tape out there in the past, it’s worth gambling on a return to form.

Rank
7
Adoree' Jackson
Adoree' Jackson
Age: 28

A walking example of how cornerback play isn’t consistent year to year, Jackson’s best seasons have been excellent. Just don’t leave him on an island all season like Wink Martindale did last year.

Rank
8
Keisean Nixon
Keisean Nixon
Age: 27

A competent slot cornerback with All-Pro-level return ability. Spicy!

Rank
9
Ahkello Witherspoon
Ahkello Witherspoon
Age: 29

Witherspoon was the Rams' best cornerback last season at a (relatively) measly cost of just over $1 million. He's the type of veteran starter teams are hoping to hit on for cheap to plug a hole for a season or two.

SAFETY

Rank
1
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Age: 26

I will never stop believing in Ceedy Duce as a multi-hyphenate difference-maker, just like I never stopped believing in Tyrann Mathieu when he hit free agency twice in a row during the middle of his career.

Rank
2
Xavier McKinney
Xavier McKinney
Age: 25

The amount of quality safeties available shows the NFL’s unfortunate disregard for the position, but McKinney is the most well-rounded option out there, now that Antoine Winfield has received the franchise tag. McKinney can do it all.

Rank
3
Kamren Curl
Kamren Curl
Age: 25

Curl tackles and covers equally well. Some on/off splits from four games that he missed in 2022 also show his value. If he was originally drafted higher than the seventh round, he’d probably get more hype.

Rank
4
Julian Blackmon
Julian Blackmon
Age: 26

Blackmon was incredible as a rookie and had a career year as a playmaker in 2023, with an Achilles injury and a lost season in between. The upside is sneakily sky-high here.

Rank
5
Jordan Fuller
Jordan Fuller
Age: 26

A secret key to the Rams’ 2021 title run, Fuller grew into a team captain and leader. He’s the prototypical heady last line of defense -- a skill set that often improves with a player's age.

Rank
6
Jeremy Chinn
Jeremy Chinn
Age: 26

If Chinn had been a free agent two years ago, he would've ranked in the top 30. Injuries and his linebacker-like skill set, which fell out of favor during his time under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, hurt Chinn's overall value, and he ended up at No. 76 in my top 101. But the talent is in there for the right coach to bring out.

Rank
7
Geno Stone
Geno Stone
Age: 25

Stone’s seven-interception 2023 probably isn’t repeatable, but he’s shown enough in 1,500 snaps over the last two seasons for me to believe his center-field skills will travel outside of Baltimore.

Rank
8
Jordan Whitehead
Jordan Whitehead
Age: 27

The Jets signed Whitehead to a two-year, $14.5 million contract as a free agent in 2022, and he proved to be worth the money. He’s a big hitter with a nose for the ball.

Rank
9
Alohi Gilman
Alohi Gilman
Age: 26

Gilman did not look like a former sixth-round pick once he finally got the chance to start in 2023. He popped off the screen and read plays well.

Rank
10
Micah Hyde
Micah Hyde
Age: 33

Hyde, like Devin McCourty during his time in New England, has managed to quarterback a defense at a high level deep into his mid-30s. 

SPECIAL TEAMS

Rank
1
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K · Age: 30

Kickers matter! Fairbairn has made all but three kicks over the last two seasons combined (56 of 59), including hitting 11 of 12 from 50-plus yards out. 

