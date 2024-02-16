Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in Las Vegas is coming to an inglorious ending.

The Raiders are expected to release the quarterback, who is being suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substance policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

After being benched during the regular season, Garoppolo's release was expected this offseason. The writing was on the wall when then-interim coach Antonio Pierce noted rookie Aidan O’Connell gave Vegas "the best chance" to win. With Pierce taking over the full-time gig, Jimmy G's future seemed sealed.

The Raiders will release Garoppolo before a $11.25 million roster bonus would activate on the fifth day of the new league year in March.

Garoppolo inked a three-year, $72.75 million contract that included $33.75 million guaranteed last offseason under then-coach Josh McDaniels. The quarterback started six games while dealing with injuries that have plagued his career. His ineffective play also led the Raiders' staff to trust a fourth-round rookie ahead of a 10-year veteran.

Cutting Garoppolo outright will leave $17.068 million in dead money but save Vegas $11.269 million on the salary cap. It's not a pretty situation to jettison a signal-caller after one year, but if the Raiders go young at quarterback, the dead money will be manageable.

Spinning toward the draft, sitting with the No. 13 overall pick, the question is how strong a move new general manager Tom Telesco -- who doesn't have a history of big trade-ups -- will make to find a rookie QB to pair with O'Connell.