 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1; top five needs for all 32 teams entering offseason

Published: Feb 11, 2024 at 10:47 PM Updated: Jan 28, 2024 at 09:51 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

With the 2023 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set. Now the work of figuring out who will fill those slots takes center stage, with the NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner (February 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis). In the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LVIII, here's the current order for Round 1, which is scheduled to be held April 25 through 27 in Detroit, along with the top five needs for each team.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS


Panthers' record: 2-15 (.522 strength of schedule)

Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, CB


The Bears are still not tipping their hand as to whether they will keep Justin Fields or select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Beyond that massive decision, the team also needs to focus on upgrading the offensive line, bringing in more playmakers and adding depth on defense.


See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
4-13 · (.512 strength of schedule)

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, WR, IOL, LB


Washington's new braintrust will be remaking the team in its image via free agency and the draft. The Commanders will likely pick a quarterback here, then look to support their young signal-caller with receivers and linemen in later rounds. Finding veteran and rookie edge rushers is necessary, too, after the team traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young during the season.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
4-13 · .522

Biggest needs: QB, TE, OT, WR, RB


Even with the Patriots looking from within to replace Bill Belichick, his absence alone makes it tough to project the degree of roster turnover we’ll see in New England this offseason. The team should focus on the offense at the start of free agency and at the top of the draft, and look to add defensive depth via veteran bargain pickups and Day 3 selections.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
4-13 · .561

Biggest needs: WR, DT, IOL, Edge, CB


Finding a new starting guard and an elite receiver are at the top of the team's needs on offense, while on defense, the priority should be replenishing a defensive tackle group set to take a hit in free agency. Adding corners and edge rushers never hurts, either.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
5-12 · .529

Biggest needs: CB, RB, DT, TE, C


The hiring of Jim Harbaugh ushers in a new era of Chargers football. The former Michigan coach is bringing his defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, with him to L.A., and I expect Minter to push for big bodies up front and solid corners on the perimeter. With Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett due to hit free agency, running back and tight end will be high priorities, as well.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
6-11 · .512

Biggest needs: DT, RB, IOL, Edge, CB


Finding a new starting running back (if Saquon Barkley doesn't return), O-line help and depth at receiver are of the utmost importance if Daniel Jones is to succeed next season. The midseason trade of Leonard Williams created a need along the D-line, and the secondary could use some fresh faces, too.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
6-11 · .522

Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR, Edge, RB


The Titans hired Brian Callahan to be their new coach, in part, to help Will Levis take a step forward in 2024. Making that second-year leap would be a whole lot easier for Levis with up upgrades at tackle, receiver and running back -- assuming Derrick Henry has truly played his last down in Nashville. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will likely look for new corners and pass rushers, especially if team sack leader Denico Autry leaves as a free agent.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
7-10 · .429

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge, CB, DT


The Falcons will likely be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason (either a veteran or a rookie) to pair with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Whoever they bring in would benefit from another receiver to team with Drake London. Up front, Atlanta could use a backup tackle, which they might be able to find on Day 3. Expect Raheem Morris to also have his sights set on D-linemen and corners in free agency and during the draft.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
7-10 · .464

See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
7-10 · .502

Biggest needs: OT, WR, S, DT, QB


The Jets will once again build their team around Aaron Rodgers in 2024. Who will back up the four-time MVP next season? That is definitely up in the air, with former first-rounder Zach Wilson expected to be moved in the coming months. The Jets need to upgrade their offensive line and receiver group early in the draft, even if they add/trade for a veteran. And on defense, they'll need to add pieces up front and in the secondary, as free agency is set to wipe out the team's depth at tackle and safety.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
7-10 · .509

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OG, LB, DT


It will be a surprise if pending free agent Kirk Cousins isn't in a Vikings uniform next season, but if Minnesota has learned anything from its division rivals, it's to find a signal-caller of the future while a veteran is in place. If the Vikes are unable to re-sign Danielle Hunter, finding a pass rusher will be of the utmost importance.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
8-9 · .488

Biggest needs: QB, DT, TE, CB, Edge


With Russell Wilson's days in Denver potentially numbered, Sean Payton will need to find a quarterback he can mold into the team's future leader. The Broncos need help on all three levels of the defense, as well, and should add another tight end to team with Greg Dulcich.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
8-9 · .488

Biggest needs: QB, IOL, OT, CB, RB


Even with Antonio Pierce getting the "interim" title removed, it would seem Aidan O'Connell will at least see some competition at quarterback this summer -- either from a veteran or a rookie draft pick. Whoever gets the nod in Week 1, though, could be throwing behind two or more new starters on the offensive line. And while Pierce's return might signal a similar fate for Josh Jacobs, if the Raiders were to move on from the former first-rounder, expect them to add another back to complement Zamir White.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
9-8 · .433

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, OT, CB, DT


The Saints have veterans at many key positions, but even former top picks or valued free-agent signings could see rookies in the rearview mirror pushing for playing time in 2024. The team must also decide whether to move on from former All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas, who’s signed through next season, but has played in just 20 total games since 2020 because of injuries.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
9-8 · .491

Biggest needs: DT, WR, CB, Edge, S


The team's biggest 2024 roster questions are whether defensive tackle ﻿Grover Stewart﻿, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and nickel back Kenny Moore will return, or leave in free agency. In addition, the Colts need to find depth on the edge and at safety if they want to challenge for the AFC South crown.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
9-8 · .512

Biggest needs: QB, LB, IOL, DT, Edge


The Seahawks' new coaching staff must decide whether to stick with ﻿﻿Geno Smith﻿﻿ and/or re-sign ﻿﻿Drew Lock﻿﻿ for 2024, or start anew at the quarterback position. Finding new defensive leaders may be on the docket, as well, if future Hall of Fame linebacker ﻿﻿Bobby Wagner﻿﻿ and midseason-acquisition defensive tackle ﻿﻿Leonard Williams﻿﻿ do not return to the front seven.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
9-8 · .533

Biggest needs: Edge, OG, WR, CB, OT


Jacksonville's surprising and disappointing December slide could force the team to reexamine its entire roster for 2024. Although GM Trent Baalke is committed to keeping Josh Allen in a Jags uniform next season, he might need to restock the pass-rushing cupboard with ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dawuane Smoot﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿K'Lavon Chaisson﻿﻿﻿﻿ also set for free agency. ﻿﻿﻿﻿Calvin Ridley﻿﻿﻿﻿'s playmaking ability must also be replaced if the wideout walks in March, and Jacksonville could be in the market for another offensive tackle if ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cam Robinson﻿﻿﻿﻿ ends up a cap casualty.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
9-8 · .574

Biggest needs: WR, OT, DT, TE, CB


The Bengals could use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins if the two sides are unable to work out a new contract, but the team would still need to add depth at the position even if the talented wideout returns. Right tackle Jonah Williams and defensive tackle D.J. Reader could also receive lucrative deals as free agents, and Cincinnati has no tight ends under contract for 2024.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
10-7 · .529

Biggest needs: CB, Edge, S, K, QB


Young players took major roles on the Rams' defense this season, and adding defensive backs and edge rushers via free agency and the draft should allow the group to take a step forward in 2024. The uncertainty surrounding 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett's NFL future could press the team into again using a Day 3 pick on the quarterback position. The Rams must find a reliable kicker at some point this offseason, too.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
10-7 · .540

Biggest needs: CB, OT, IOL, LB, DT


Assuming the Steelers decide their in-house options under center are better than any outside alternatives (I know what they say about assuming ...), the team should focus its attention on upgrading the center and tackle positions. Pittsburgh's linebacker corps fought through injuries last year, so finding a true difference-maker in the second level should be among their highest priorities, as well. And DT Cameron Heyward can't play forever, so adding another young star next to 2023 second-rounder Keeanu Benton seems logical.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
11-6 · .450

Biggest needs: IOL, S, WR, DT, TE


The Dolphins' offensive line is a major question mark heading into 2024, with all three interior starters free agents and left tackle Terron Armstead contemplating his NFL future. The receiver room could use at least one new face to join Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and imagine the damage Mike McDaniel could do with an elite tight end in the mix.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
11-6 · .481

Biggest needs: RB, WR, CB, LB, Edge


If D'Andre Swift finds a new home in March, GM Howie Roseman will likely look for a running back on Day 2 of the draft. Cornerback and linebacker were both trouble spots in the Eagles' defense last season, and a Super Bowl-contending team can never have too many edge rushers.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 11-6 (.536)

Texans' biggest needs: OT, DT, CB, Edge, WR


Adding more talent along the O-line wouldn't hurt, given the injuries that group suffered in 2024. Same goes for the WR room, after ﻿﻿Tank Dell﻿﻿' s stellar rookie season was cut short due to a fractured fibula. DeMeco Ryans has been very direct about the team's need to improve in the running game, so I'd expect a backfield addition at some point this offseason. And the defensive line will likely also be point of interest in the coming months.


See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
12-5 · .446

Biggest needs: OT, RB, IOL, CB, WR


Even if left tackle Tyron Smith re-signs in Dallas, the eight-time Pro Bowler will turn 34 in December and hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since 2015. So adding depth on the bookends -- and in between -- would definitely benefit the club. Running back Tony Pollard and nickel Jourdan Lewis are free agents, too, and receiver Michael Gallup could be a cap casualty.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
9-8 · .474

Biggest needs: S, OT, CB, IOL, Edge


The Packers' offensive line jelled late in the season, but unless David Bakhtiari returns to health in 2024, the team will need to add depth at the tackle position. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley must evaluate the team's secondary and edge rushers in relation to his scheme. AJ Dillon could return on a new deal, but if he leaves in free agency, look for Green Bay to use a pick to bolster the backfield.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9-8 · .481

Biggest needs: QB, WR, IOL, S, Edge


Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have mutual interest in his return in 2024 after a successful first season together, but until ink is put to paper, quarterback is the team's top need. Receiver also becomes a huge need if Mike Evans does not return. YaYa Diaby stepped up as a rookie, but the team will search out more pass rushers because of uncertain futures for Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka past 2024. 

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Texans' record: 10-7 (.474)


See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
11-6 · .471

Biggest needs: S, DT, Edge, WR, CB


The Bills will be rebuilding their front four around Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver in 2024 as several veterans just finished the final year of their contracts. Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson and receiver Gabriel Davis would also create potential holes in the roster if they don’t re-sign with Buffalo this offseason.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
12-5 · .481

Biggest needs: CB, OG, Edge, WR, DT


The Lions' excellent season ended more abruptly than their fans had hoped, but the team is in good shape for 2024. It will need to find one or two starting guards unless free agents Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai return, and it would be wise to improve the depth of the receiver group and defensive line. But it's a strong overall roster.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
13-4 · .543

Biggest needs: DT, OG, WR, CB, RB


Justin Madubuike's play the last two years should earn him a major payday in March, and other teams may have interest in linebackers Patrick Queen and Kyle Van Noy. Veteran receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor may or may not return, and the team had a tough time keeping running backs healthy last year. So there are many potential roster spots for new free agents and rookie draft picks to fill. 

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
12-5 · .509

Biggest needs: CB, OT, IOL, DT, Edge


Upgrades on the offensive line are paramount for the 49ers this offseason. Adding a corner opposite Charvarius Ward also makes sense, as does picking up another edge rusher if midseason acquisition Chase Young is not signed to a new deal. 

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
11-6 · .481

Biggest needs: DT, WR, CB, OT, RB


Kansas City won the Super Bowl in a down year for the offense. Have to think Andy Reid won’t want to go through the same trials next season, so expect the Chiefs to look at receivers and offensive tackles early in the draft. The defense held up its part of the bargain this season, but the potential departures of defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed could lead to acquisitions at those positions -- though re-signing them is “top of the list” for GM Brett Veach.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2-15

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS


Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB, IOL, CB


Newly hired head coach Dave Canales takes over a Panthers franchise facing major roster turnover. His main job will be to make sure 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young takes a step forward next season, but more receivers and better offensive linemen are needed to ensure progress. Defensive leaders Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu are scheduled to hit the free-agent market, unless Burns is tagged, and the team also lacks depth at edge, cornerback and along the defensive line.  

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
11-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: DT, LB, Edge, RB, OT


The Browns' front seven was among the reasons the defense topped the league this season, but the group might need a boost with the pending free agency of veterans Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, Jordan Elliott, Sione Takitaki, among others. Nick Chubb's serious knee injury and Kareem Hunt's free agency make finding a running back necessary at some point in the draft, while Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills also have had injury issues that could push the team to find a mid-round value at tackle.

Related Content

news

Cynthia Frelund 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears pass on QB; Commanders land Caleb Williams

In her first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund uses her analytical model to project Picks 1-32. Will the Bears pass on drafting a quarterback with both of their first-round selections?
news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons, Patriots make trades to land QBs

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein projects the Falcons and Patriots will make trades to nab quarterbacks. Check out the complete first-round projection, 1-32.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from National's 16-7 win over American in Senior Bowl

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects capped off Senior Bowl week with a strong showing in the game? Eric Edholm provides five takeaways from Saturday's all-star clash. 
news

Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Chargers grab TE Brock Bowers at No. 5; QB J.J. McCarthy to Rams

In his first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm forecasts the Chargers making an interesting pick to kick off the Jim Harbaugh era. Plus, Harbaugh's Michigan quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, finds a new home. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Six prospects who stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves in Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl? Chad Reuter spotlights six standouts from the all-star game.
news

2024 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects stood out the most during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl? Daniel Jeremiah highlights 10 players who helped themselves heading into Saturday's all-star game. 
news

2024 Senior Bowl Day 2 standouts: Quinyon Mitchell earning his way into CB1 conversation

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 2 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm highlight five stars from Wednesday and provide five takeaways from the all-star game.
news

2024 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: WRs Ladd McConkey, Roman Wilson separating from pack

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Eric Edholm highlight five stars from Tuesday and provide five takeaways from the all-star game.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Nine players who stood out in Tuesday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

Two years after participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl, Brock Purdy is preparing to start Super Bowl LVIII. Could this year's event produce another diamond in the quarterbacking rough? Chad Reuter spotlights two signal-callers among his nine practice standouts from Tuesday.
news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial prospect rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft. What is the pecking order among the marquee quarterbacks? Just how loaded is this wide receiver class? Check out the full rundown, 1-50.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Eight players who stood out in Monday's East-West Shrine Bowl practices

Is Malik Washington making himself look like a Day 1 starter in the NFL at the East-West Shrine Bowl? Chad Reuter identifies eight players who stood out in Monday's practices.