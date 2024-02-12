2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1; top five needs for all 32 teams entering offseason

With the 2023 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set. Now the work of figuring out who will fill those slots takes center stage, with the NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner (February 26 through March 4 in Indianapolis). In the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LVIII, here's the current order for Round 1, which is scheduled to be held April 25 through 27 in Detroit, along with the top five needs for each team.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CAROLINA PANTHERS
Panthers' record: 2-15 (.522 strength of schedule)
Bears' biggest needs: IOL, WR, TE, Edge, CB
The Bears are still not tipping their hand as to whether they will keep Justin Fields or select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Beyond that massive decision, the team also needs to focus on upgrading the offensive line, bringing in more playmakers and adding depth on defense.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Panthers' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, WR, IOL, LB
Washington's new braintrust will be remaking the team in its image via free agency and the draft. The Commanders will likely pick a quarterback here, then look to support their young signal-caller with receivers and linemen in later rounds. Finding veteran and rookie edge rushers is necessary, too, after the team traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young during the season.
Biggest needs: QB, TE, OT, WR, RB
Even with the Patriots looking from within to replace Bill Belichick, his absence alone makes it tough to project the degree of roster turnover we’ll see in New England this offseason. The team should focus on the offense at the start of free agency and at the top of the draft, and look to add defensive depth via veteran bargain pickups and Day 3 selections.
Biggest needs: WR, DT, IOL, Edge, CB
Finding a new starting guard and an elite receiver are at the top of the team's needs on offense, while on defense, the priority should be replenishing a defensive tackle group set to take a hit in free agency. Adding corners and edge rushers never hurts, either.
Biggest needs: CB, RB, DT, TE, C
The hiring of Jim Harbaugh ushers in a new era of Chargers football. The former Michigan coach is bringing his defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, with him to L.A., and I expect Minter to push for big bodies up front and solid corners on the perimeter. With Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett due to hit free agency, running back and tight end will be high priorities, as well.
Biggest needs: DT, RB, IOL, Edge, CB
Finding a new starting running back (if Saquon Barkley doesn't return), O-line help and depth at receiver are of the utmost importance if Daniel Jones is to succeed next season. The midseason trade of Leonard Williams created a need along the D-line, and the secondary could use some fresh faces, too.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, WR, Edge, RB
The Titans hired Brian Callahan to be their new coach, in part, to help Will Levis take a step forward in 2024. Making that second-year leap would be a whole lot easier for Levis with up upgrades at tackle, receiver and running back -- assuming Derrick Henry has truly played his last down in Nashville. New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will likely look for new corners and pass rushers, especially if team sack leader Denico Autry leaves as a free agent.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge, CB, DT
The Falcons will likely be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason (either a veteran or a rookie) to pair with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Whoever they bring in would benefit from another receiver to team with Drake London. Up front, Atlanta could use a backup tackle, which they might be able to find on Day 3. Expect Raheem Morris to also have his sights set on D-linemen and corners in free agency and during the draft.
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Bears' needs.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, S, DT, QB
The Jets will once again build their team around Aaron Rodgers in 2024. Who will back up the four-time MVP next season? That is definitely up in the air, with former first-rounder Zach Wilson expected to be moved in the coming months. The Jets need to upgrade their offensive line and receiver group early in the draft, even if they add/trade for a veteran. And on defense, they'll need to add pieces up front and in the secondary, as free agency is set to wipe out the team's depth at tackle and safety.
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OG, LB, DT
It will be a surprise if pending free agent Kirk Cousins isn't in a Vikings uniform next season, but if Minnesota has learned anything from its division rivals, it's to find a signal-caller of the future while a veteran is in place. If the Vikes are unable to re-sign Danielle Hunter, finding a pass rusher will be of the utmost importance.
Biggest needs: QB, DT, TE, CB, Edge
With Russell Wilson's days in Denver potentially numbered, Sean Payton will need to find a quarterback he can mold into the team's future leader. The Broncos need help on all three levels of the defense, as well, and should add another tight end to team with Greg Dulcich.
Biggest needs: QB, IOL, OT, CB, RB
Even with Antonio Pierce getting the "interim" title removed, it would seem Aidan O'Connell will at least see some competition at quarterback this summer -- either from a veteran or a rookie draft pick. Whoever gets the nod in Week 1, though, could be throwing behind two or more new starters on the offensive line. And while Pierce's return might signal a similar fate for Josh Jacobs, if the Raiders were to move on from the former first-rounder, expect them to add another back to complement Zamir White.
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, OT, CB, DT
The Saints have veterans at many key positions, but even former top picks or valued free-agent signings could see rookies in the rearview mirror pushing for playing time in 2024. The team must also decide whether to move on from former All-Pro wideout Michael Thomas, who’s signed through next season, but has played in just 20 total games since 2020 because of injuries.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, CB, Edge, S
The team's biggest 2024 roster questions are whether defensive tackle Grover Stewart, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and nickel back Kenny Moore will return, or leave in free agency. In addition, the Colts need to find depth on the edge and at safety if they want to challenge for the AFC South crown.
Biggest needs: QB, LB, IOL, DT, Edge
The Seahawks' new coaching staff must decide whether to stick with Geno Smith and/or re-sign Drew Lock for 2024, or start anew at the quarterback position. Finding new defensive leaders may be on the docket, as well, if future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner and midseason-acquisition defensive tackle Leonard Williams do not return to the front seven.
Biggest needs: Edge, OG, WR, CB, OT
Jacksonville's surprising and disappointing December slide could force the team to reexamine its entire roster for 2024. Although GM Trent Baalke is committed to keeping Josh Allen in a Jags uniform next season, he might need to restock the pass-rushing cupboard with Dawuane Smoot and K'Lavon Chaisson also set for free agency. Calvin Ridley's playmaking ability must also be replaced if the wideout walks in March, and Jacksonville could be in the market for another offensive tackle if Cam Robinson ends up a cap casualty.
Biggest needs: WR, OT, DT, TE, CB
The Bengals could use the franchise tag on Tee Higgins if the two sides are unable to work out a new contract, but the team would still need to add depth at the position even if the talented wideout returns. Right tackle Jonah Williams and defensive tackle D.J. Reader could also receive lucrative deals as free agents, and Cincinnati has no tight ends under contract for 2024.
Biggest needs: CB, Edge, S, K, QB
Young players took major roles on the Rams' defense this season, and adding defensive backs and edge rushers via free agency and the draft should allow the group to take a step forward in 2024. The uncertainty surrounding 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett's NFL future could press the team into again using a Day 3 pick on the quarterback position. The Rams must find a reliable kicker at some point this offseason, too.
Biggest needs: CB, OT, IOL, LB, DT
Assuming the Steelers decide their in-house options under center are better than any outside alternatives (I know what they say about assuming ...), the team should focus its attention on upgrading the center and tackle positions. Pittsburgh's linebacker corps fought through injuries last year, so finding a true difference-maker in the second level should be among their highest priorities, as well. And DT Cameron Heyward can't play forever, so adding another young star next to 2023 second-rounder Keeanu Benton seems logical.
Biggest needs: IOL, S, WR, DT, TE
The Dolphins' offensive line is a major question mark heading into 2024, with all three interior starters free agents and left tackle Terron Armstead contemplating his NFL future. The receiver room could use at least one new face to join Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and imagine the damage Mike McDaniel could do with an elite tight end in the mix.
Biggest needs: RB, WR, CB, LB, Edge
If D'Andre Swift finds a new home in March, GM Howie Roseman will likely look for a running back on Day 2 of the draft. Cornerback and linebacker were both trouble spots in the Eagles' defense last season, and a Super Bowl-contending team can never have too many edge rushers.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 11-6 (.536)
Texans' biggest needs: OT, DT, CB, Edge, WR
Adding more talent along the O-line wouldn't hurt, given the injuries that group suffered in 2024. Same goes for the WR room, after Tank Dell' s stellar rookie season was cut short due to a fractured fibula. DeMeco Ryans has been very direct about the team's need to improve in the running game, so I'd expect a backfield addition at some point this offseason. And the defensive line will likely also be point of interest in the coming months.
See the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
Biggest needs: OT, RB, IOL, CB, WR
Even if left tackle Tyron Smith re-signs in Dallas, the eight-time Pro Bowler will turn 34 in December and hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since 2015. So adding depth on the bookends -- and in between -- would definitely benefit the club. Running back Tony Pollard and nickel Jourdan Lewis are free agents, too, and receiver Michael Gallup could be a cap casualty.
Biggest needs: S, OT, CB, IOL, Edge
The Packers' offensive line jelled late in the season, but unless David Bakhtiari returns to health in 2024, the team will need to add depth at the tackle position. New defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley must evaluate the team's secondary and edge rushers in relation to his scheme. AJ Dillon could return on a new deal, but if he leaves in free agency, look for Green Bay to use a pick to bolster the backfield.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, IOL, S, Edge
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have mutual interest in his return in 2024 after a successful first season together, but until ink is put to paper, quarterback is the team's top need. Receiver also becomes a huge need if Mike Evans does not return. YaYa Diaby stepped up as a rookie, but the team will search out more pass rushers because of uncertain futures for Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka past 2024.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans' record: 10-7 (.474)
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Cardinals' needs and the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Texans' needs.
Biggest needs: S, DT, Edge, WR, CB
The Bills will be rebuilding their front four around Greg Rousseau and Ed Oliver in 2024 as several veterans just finished the final year of their contracts. Safety Micah Hyde, cornerback Dane Jackson and receiver Gabriel Davis would also create potential holes in the roster if they don’t re-sign with Buffalo this offseason.
Biggest needs: CB, OG, Edge, WR, DT
The Lions' excellent season ended more abruptly than their fans had hoped, but the team is in good shape for 2024. It will need to find one or two starting guards unless free agents Jonah Jackson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai return, and it would be wise to improve the depth of the receiver group and defensive line. But it's a strong overall roster.
Biggest needs: DT, OG, WR, CB, RB
Justin Madubuike's play the last two years should earn him a major payday in March, and other teams may have interest in linebackers Patrick Queen and Kyle Van Noy. Veteran receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor may or may not return, and the team had a tough time keeping running backs healthy last year. So there are many potential roster spots for new free agents and rookie draft picks to fill.
Biggest needs: CB, OT, IOL, DT, Edge
Upgrades on the offensive line are paramount for the 49ers this offseason. Adding a corner opposite Charvarius Ward also makes sense, as does picking up another edge rusher if midseason acquisition Chase Young is not signed to a new deal.
Biggest needs: DT, WR, CB, OT, RB
Kansas City won the Super Bowl in a down year for the offense. Have to think Andy Reid won’t want to go through the same trials next season, so expect the Chiefs to look at receivers and offensive tackles early in the draft. The defense held up its part of the bargain this season, but the potential departures of defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed could lead to acquisitions at those positions -- though re-signing them is “top of the list” for GM Brett Veach.
TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CHICAGO BEARS
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, LB, IOL, CB
Newly hired head coach Dave Canales takes over a Panthers franchise facing major roster turnover. His main job will be to make sure 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young takes a step forward next season, but more receivers and better offensive linemen are needed to ensure progress. Defensive leaders Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu are scheduled to hit the free-agent market, unless Burns is tagged, and the team also lacks depth at edge, cornerback and along the defensive line.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: DT, LB, Edge, RB, OT
The Browns' front seven was among the reasons the defense topped the league this season, but the group might need a boost with the pending free agency of veterans Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, Jordan Elliott, Sione Takitaki, among others. Nick Chubb's serious knee injury and Kareem Hunt's free agency make finding a running back necessary at some point in the draft, while Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills also have had injury issues that could push the team to find a mid-round value at tackle.