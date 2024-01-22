Mike Evans enters free agency hoping to remain with Buccaneers: 'I would love to be back'

"I've been on record saying how much I love this place and how much I want to be here," Evans said on Sunday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "Not a lot of guys finish with one team so that will be amazing if I get to do that but, you know, we'll see. I'm still trying to get over this loss."

Last offseason, the Bucs and Evans couldn't agree to terms on an extension, with the wideout's agent setting a Sept. 9 deadline to curtail talks. Evans seemed disappointed a deal couldn't get worked out in 2023, but went out and proved he can still be a playmaker.

"I don't know if I can say enough about Mike," teammate Chris Godwin said. "From the time I got here, he's been there. Been a great example not only in the way he handles himself, but also with anything I need he's there for me, whether it's advice on the field or off the field. I look at Mike like an older brother."

When it comes to Bucs team records, Evans has lapped the field, sitting atop the franchise in all-time receptions (762), yards (11,680) and touchdowns (94) by a significant margin. Losing the wideout would bring an end to a heck of an era in Tampa.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht surely doesn't want to see Evans wearing another jersey, but with other huge decisions coming, including retaining Baker Mayfield, star safety Antoine Winfield, and others, can Tampa keep the entire crew together? Even with a good amount of cap space, it might not be possible. A franchise tag for Evans, if the Bucs don't use it on Mayfield, would be $28.43 million in 2023, a seemingly prohibitive number for the 10-year receiver.

Even at his age, Evans projects to be one of the top wide receivers available in free agency this offseason. Sunday, he showed he still has plenty left in the tank.